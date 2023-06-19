'Iconic, a class act': Wolves fans pay tribute Ruben Neves ahead of Saudi Arabia switch

Ruben Neves (AMA)

The 26-year-old, who arrived at Molineux in 2017 and led the club to promotion, before going on to have a number of successful years in the Premier League, had been linked with a move to Barcelona.

However, it emerged on Sunday he was set for a £47m move to Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal.

It comes on the back of Saudi Pro League club's making a number of high profile signings in recent months.

Talks between the clubs have been ongoing for the past few days and barring any late change, Neves will complete the move when he returns from international duty with Portugal next week.

Following the news, Wolves fans have taken to social media to give their memories of Neves from his six seasons at the club and their take on the move.

Matt J Marsh said: "He’ll be remembered for that wonder goal against Derby which I had the pleasure of seeing from behind the goal in the South Bank, but for me it was his goal away at Cardiff in our promotion season that I will remember him for.

"I hope he succeeds with his career and I’m glad I’ve been able to sing."

Andy Kane also referenced his goal against Derby, and explained that even by leaving Neves has helped the club, amid Wolves' financial fair play situation.

He added: "He is simply the greatest player I have seen at the Molineux.

"I will never forget the cold, wet evening against Derby, sat with my daughter in the Steve Bull; we witnessed the greatest goal from our Portuguese maestro. A gift from the footballing Gods.

"I wish him all the luck in the world .. even leaving, he has financially contributed a significant amount to clear the FFP clouds.

"The greatest, that is all."

Robert Cochrane described the midfielder as an 'iconic figure for the Fosun period'.

He added: "The day he signed.

"I'd been well aware of him for a while and it was complete shock that we signed a player like that.

"The beginning of a couple of seasons of pinch yourself moments. Also the goal vs Derby.

"He has been the iconic figure for the Fosun period and my all time favourite Wolves player."

Elsewhere, Adam Houghton hopes it won't be the last time he pulls on a Wolves shirt.

He added: "Just a wonderful player we were lucky to have him, wish him all the best, hopefully he will come back to us one day."

Karl Cosnett described Neves as a 'class act' but believes his move to Saudi Arabia is 'a waste'.

He explained: "For me he's been a class act on and off the pitch and always at least a 7/10 every game

"Was so assured from the minute he came in the door.