Returning Wolves loanees could stay and fight for Molineux place

Luke Cundle enjoyed a successful spell at Swansea City (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Players such as Toti Gomes and Morgan Gibbs-White have previously had successful loan spells away from Molineux, and last season four youngsters went out on loan to Championship sides and impressed during their stints at other clubs.

Ryan Giles helped Middlesbrough to the play-offs, while Luke Cundle impressed at Swansea City during his loan spell in South Wales.

Goalkeeper Matjia Sarkic impressed during a short period at Stoke City before his loan was cut short by injury, with Dion Sanderson also playing a key role at Birmingham City.

Some of the returning players have already been linked with moves away from the club, however, they will return to Molineux this summer before the club makes a decision on their futures.

Sporting director Matt Hobbs explained: "They’ll have opportunities, the boys who have gone out and done well and there are clubs who have already expressed an interest in them, for loans or permanent moves.

"Ryan [Giles] had an unbelievable season at Middlesbrough and Luke (Cundle) went to Swansea and played a lot of football, especially towards the end of the season. Dion (Sanderson) played a pivotal role at Birmingham City and Matija (Sarkic) caught people’s eye before his injury.

"We are really pleased because it is unheard of for Wolves to have four players in the Championship perform to such high level and gain so much interest."

In a lengthy update on the club's website, Hobbs spoke on a number of issues including the summer transfer window plans.

The sporting director admitted that there have been no holidays this summer for himself, boss Julen Lopetegui or his son and scout Daniel, as the look to identify new transfer targets.

And he explained there are a number of players on their radar, some they have been monitoring for a while.

He added: "We talk every day, myself, Daniel([Lopetegui), Julen and the recruitment team – there are no holidays for us.

"We have to talk because at some stage players will look to move, or a different club comes in for a player we’re not expecting. Ben and his recruitment team have done a great job of having players ready for every position, so if an offer comes in that we want to accept, we’ll have someone we can move for. Communication is several times a day, every day.

“If we look at the impact of Mario (Lemina) and Craig (Dawson) this season. They were desperate to come to Wolves and we knew what we were going to get in terms of characters, which will be important this season, so we’re doing a lot of work on characters.

"Quality is obvious, but do they supplement the others on and off the pitch.

“It’s time for Ben and his team to give us options and they’ve done that. A number of the players we’re looking at we’ve been aware of for a while.