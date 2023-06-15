Wolves 2023/24 fixtures: Season starts away to Manchester United

Craig Dawson (Getty)

Julen Lopetegui's side will arrive at Old Trafford on Monday, August 14 as the season gets underway, with a kick-off time set for 8pm. The game is due to be broadcast on Sky.

Wolves recently travelled there last season when they lost 2-0 to Erik ten Hag's on May 13.

The first home game of 2023/24 will then see Wolves host Brighton on Saturday, August 19.

August finishes with a trip to Everton before a mid-week Carabao Cup second round clash that is yet to be drawn.

Wolves' first game against Premier League newcomers Luton comes on Saturday, September 23 when they travel to face Rob Edwards' side.

The first West Midlands Derby of the season then comes on Saturday, October 7 when Villa travel to Molineux.

From August until the end of November, Wolves face a tough run of home games against Brighton, Liverpool, Manchester City, Villa, Newcastle and Spurs. Considering how important the home form was to keeping Wolves in the Premier League last season, and how poor their away form was all season, the club will need to pick up points at Molineux to make a good start to the upcoming campaign.

The busy festive period starts on Saturday, December 2 when Wolves travel to Arsenal, before a home game with Burnley just three days later.

They then welcome Forest before travelling to West Ham, and could face a Carabao Cup fifth round fixture on December 20.

With the fixtures piling up, Wolves then welcome Chelsea to Molineux on Saturday, December 23 before travelling to Brentford on Boxing Day.

December ends with a home clash against Everton on Saturday, December 30 and the New Year starts with a possible FA Cup third round tie on January 6, followed by a potential Carabao Cup semi-final first leg on Wednesday, January 10.

The first Premier League game of 2024 will see Wolves travel to Brighton on Saturday, January 13, but that game could be moved depending on cup fixtures.

A tough end to January and start to February will see Wolves play Manchester United at home and travel to both Chelsea and Spurs in less than three weeks

Wolves' trip to Villa Park comes on Saturday, March 30, before what is likely to be a feisty clash with Forest at Molineux on Saturday, April 13.

Lopetegui's side will have a tough run-in in when they travel to Manchester City on Saturday May 4, then play Palace at home the following week, before finishing the season at Liverpool on Sunday, May 19.

That fixture at Anfield is the same final day Wolves experienced at the end of the 2021/22 season under Bruno Lage.

Wolves 2023/24 fixtures:

August

August 14 - Manchester United (a)

August 19 - Brighton (h)

August 26 - Everton (a)

September

September 2 - Crystal Palace (a)

September 16 - Liverpool (h)

September 23 - Luton Town (a)

September 30 - Manchester City (h)

October

October 7 - Aston Villa (h)

October 21 - AFC Bournemouth (a)

October 28 - Newcastle United (h)

November

November 4 - Sheffield United (a)

November 11 - Tottenham Hotspur (h)

November 25 - Fulham (a)

December

December 2 - Arsenal (a)

December 5 - Burnley (h)

December 9 - Nottingham Forest (h)

December 16 - West Ham (a)

December 23 - Chelsea (h)

December 26 - Brentford (a)

December 30 - Everton (h)

January

January 13 - Brighton (a)

January 30 - Manchester United (h)

February

February 3 - Chelsea (a)

February 10 - Brentford (h)

February 17 - Tottenham Hotspur (a)

February 24 - Sheffield United (h)

March

March 2 - Newcastle United (a)

March 9 - Fulham (h)

March 16 - AFC Bournemouth (h)

March 30 - Aston Villa (a)

April

April 2 - Burnley (a)

April 6 - West Ham (h)

April 13 - Nottingham Forest (a)

April 20 - Arsenal (h)

April 27 - Luton Town (h)

May

May 4 - Manchester City (a)

May 11 - Crystal Palace (h)