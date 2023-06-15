Notification Settings

Matt Hobbs: Conor Coady wants Wolves return

By Liam KeenWolvesPublished: Comments

Sporting director Matt Hobbs has revealed Conor Coady wants to return to Wolves ahead of crunch talks over his future.

Conor Coady (Getty)
The club captain spent last season on loan at Everton, who then decided against taking their £4.5million option to purchase the defender.

Hobbs also admitted other clubs have shown an interest in Coady, as he revealed head coach Julen Lopetegui will run the rule over the centre-back.

He said: “Conor is someone I’ve spoken to more or less every day since the season finished.

"He’s made it clear he’d like to come back, however there’s obviously a lot of interest in him, but the manager is speaking to him soon to get a feel for him and see what Conor wants.

"The type of player I’m talking about signing, Conor would be that type of player and he’s already our player, but it’s a conversation for him and the manager to have.”

Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

