Dexter Lembikisa interview: Wolves defender on his breakthrough season and shutting out Cody Gakpo

Dexter Lembikisa (Getty)

Dexter Lembikisa travelled to Spain in pre-season with Bruno Lage’s Wolves side last summer, but saw his opportunities limited thereafter.

Once Lage was sacked in early October, and academy coaches Steve Davis and James Collins made the step-up on an interim basis, the pair put faith in the club’s young talents.

Hugo Bueno and Joe Hodge were both given their chance – and took it superbly – and on November 9 it was Lembikisa’s turn as he came on in the 82nd minute for his senior debut against Leeds in the Carabao Cup.

It came just five days after his 19th birthday and was a huge moment in the teenager’s blossoming career. Then, just three days later, he made his Premier League debut in the 68th minute against Arsenal at Molineux.

“It’s been a good season and I’ve enjoyed it,” Lembikisa said. “Getting my chance with the first team is amazing. It’s a dream come true to play professional football.

“It was a lot to handle. When you’re there in the moment you don’t really take it in, you just want to play.

“But after you take it in you think, ‘wow I’ve just done that’.

“Arsenal were the top dogs at the time and it was exciting to play them. I wanted to enjoy it.

“You don’t normally get this chance, so you have to make the most of it. It was big.

“A lot of my friends back in London support Arsenal and were watching, so it was nice.

“I saw the time when I was coming on and realised I’m getting a decent amount of minutes, so that was even better!

“My mum, my two brothers and my dad were very happy. My dad has always wanted me to play football, he always thought I could do it.

“My two older brothers inspired me first to play football. They helped me.

“When I was young at first I didn’t enjoy football but I saw them playing, started playing more and started to enjoy it.

“They were definitely happy to see me playing. Everyone was very happy and proud.”

Those two fixtures were the last before the World Cup break, and once the team returned under new boss Julen Lopetegui, Lembikisa was given an incredible and unexpected opportunity.

He was handed his first Wolves start on January 7 – away at Anfield in the FA Cup.

“It was great,” he added. “When you look at the meeting before the game and see your name in the starting place, it’s amazing.

“Before the game I was praying for peace, so I was alright.

“When I go on the pitch, personally I try not to focus on the crowd too much, but obviously it was amazing playing in front of all those people at Anfield, against a brilliant team.

“It was exciting to me. When you get the ball for the first time you’re a bit nervous, it was crazy.”

Liverpool's Cody Gakpo and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Dexter Lembikisa. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

Getting the opportunity is one thing, but taking it is another.

Not only did Lembikisa put in an excellent performance, but he marked Cody Gakpo out of the game on his Liverpool debut.

“Of course I saw what he was doing at the World Cup, so it was amazing,” Lembikisa said. “To play against him on his first game, with everyone watching, I enjoyed it. It was a really good feeling.

“It gives you the confidence and reassurance that you can play at the level against these world class players.

“Gakpo was someone I looked up to at the World Cup because he also believes in Jesus Christ like me.

“Playing against him was amazing. One minute I’m speaking about Gakpo to my friend, how he’s scoring goals, and the next minute I’m playing against him. It’s crazy.”

Lembikisa is highly thought of at Wolves, and he did start the FA Cup replay against Liverpool 10 days later, but that was to be his final appearance of the season.

The teenager was awarded with a new long-term contract at Wolves, but his wonderful breakthrough year did not stop there.

A call-up to the Jamaica national team followed, where he made his first senior appearances in a friendly double-header against Trinidad & Tobago, alongside his Wolves academy team-mate Tyler Roberts.

“I was called up for the under-21s previously but didn’t get to play, so I wasn’t sure if it would happen again,” he said. “I heard they were watching me for the first team, but they hadn’t seen me play in their set-up yet, so when it came, it was a bit of a surprise.

“But it was amazing. It’s always an honour to play for your country.

“As a kid you dream of playing for your country, whether that’s England, Congo or Jamaica, it’s a dream and honour to play for your country.”

Less than two weeks later, he also faced Mexico – and Raul Jimenez – in the Nations League.

He added: “That was crazy. Mexico are a brilliant team and that is a big, nice stadium.

“In the moment I don’t really take it in as I’m playing, but after you realise you’ve just played international football. It was amazing, a true blessing.”

Born in England to a Congolese father and Jamaican mother, Lembikisa had three nations to choose from – and he is now preparing for the Gold Cup this summer with the Reggae Boyz.

“Obviously I wanted to play for England, I’ve grown up in England, but it wasn’t that I needed to play for them,” the teenager said. “Whoever came first was showing that they wanted me and Jamaica came first.

“I didn’t want to wait around and see as it might not have come again. Playing international football anywhere at this age will be good for my career, so I’m definitely happy I chose Jamaica.”

Throughout this interview, Lembikisa has consistently referred to his Christian faith and the strength that gives him.

For the 19-year-old, being believed in by Davis and Collins was important, but his own belief was essential in making his breakthrough campaign a reality.

“I gave my life to Christ just over a year ago and since then doors have opened and my mind is clearer,” he said. “I have peace and know that football isn’t the only thing in life, but in that it makes you play better because there’s less pressure on you.

“You just relax because you always want to play for the glory of God, because God is giving you this opportunity and blessing to play and have this wonderful job.

“You want to honour him by giving the best you can, but you also know football isn’t the be-all and end-all. It works hand in hand.

“It’s the most important thing to me, to be a follower of Jesus Christ. It’s helped massively.

“There’s a verse that says ‘seek the kingdom first and all these things will be added for you’. When I focus on my faith and my relationship with God, everything started falling into place.

“I realised after the Mexico game against Raul, I’d just played for my country in front of 60,000 people and it’s come so quickly!