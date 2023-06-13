Nathan Collins vows to regain his Wolves place

Nathan Collins. Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.

The £20.5million summer signing from Burnley was first choice under Bruno Lage but lost his place under Lopetegui when Craig Dawson was signed.

Still only 22 years old, the defender insists he has learnt plenty under the Spaniard, but his targeting a return to regular game time next season.

“The new manager has been good for us since he came in and obviously it was tough for me not playing, because I always want to play,” Collins said.

“But when he came in, we had one goal to aim for and that was to stay in the Premier League, and we did that with his help. To get that goal, he had to make a few changes, he took some risks, and everything worked out well.

“Even though I’ve not played as much since he came in, I’ve learnt a lot and I’m just looking forward to the future now.

“I just want to get back playing and have everyone enjoying their football. Everyone playing, having a style of football that we all want to play, being a threat at home and winning games away from home as well, because we’ve not been able to do that many times this season.