Craig Dawson tops the bill in Wolves average player ratings

Craig Dawson (Getty)

We have gone back through our marks across the season and done the maths to give each member of the squad an average score.

The Express & Star gave ratings for all 44 games, and looking at those who received ratings at least 10 times, we can compare how they faired.

Craig Dawson - 6.82

It is no surprise to see Dawson do well on this list and he tops the bill after an incredibly influential 17 games, after joining in January, where he played a big part in Wolves staying up.

Ruben Neves - 6.73

As Wolves' most gifted player, the skipper had another very consistent and impressive campaign – in what could be his swansong for the club.

Max Kilman - 6.56

A mixed campaign for Kilman, but he found his consistency under Julen Lopetegui and his quality shone through.

Joao Gomes - 6.55

Gomes is a very talented January addition and he gave us just a taste of what he is capable of. A very shrewd signing.

Mario Lemina - 6.53

Alongside Dawson, Lemina was another winter signing that played a big role in keeping Wolves in the division with his battling midfield displays.

Matheus Cunha - 6.32

Although he needs to score more goals and register more assists, Cunha showed plenty of good signs and was also a very good and popular addition to the dressing room.

Toti Gomes - 6.31

After being overlooked at the start of the season, Toti proved his doubters wrong with several good performances. A couple of early marks under interim boss Steve Davis brought his average down.

Hwang Hee-chan - 6.19

Hwang popped up with some important goals in the last few months, but overall it was a slightly frustrating campaign for him with more injuries and less game time.

Jose Sa - 6.13

By the standards he set in his first season, Sa had a poor campaign. His mark overall is fairly average, and he did have some good moments, but too many errors crept into his game.

Nathan Collins - 6.11

Collins started the season very well and is clearly talented, but struggled before the World Cup break and did not play often after it. More to come from the Irishman.

Adama Traore - 6.11

Some low marks for very poor performances scattered across Adama's season brought his mark down, but he also had the occasional excellent display. Inconsistency was his problem again.

Raul Jimenez - 6.06

Strikers are judged on goals and Jimenez failed to register a single one in the Premier League. The occasional good display aside, he coasted for much of the season.

Matheus Nunes - 6.03

Underwhelming would be the word to describe Nunes' debut season at Wolves. He has bags of talent and endeavour, but it did not quite work for him.

Pablo Sarabia - 6

A fair score for a fairly average season since arriving in January. Sarabia would be one that many would expect more from next season, once he's up to speed in English football.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 5.96

Too inconsistent throughout the season and often overlooked by Lopetegui. Ait-Nouri has not yet lived up to his potential.

Hugo Bueno - 5.95

Bueno's position on this list comes as a bit of a surprise. The odd bad mark worked against him but overall he had a positive breakthrough season.

Joao Moutinho - 5.89

Moutinho's time with Wolves has come to an end and it felt like the right time. His marks reflected that and were fairly steady throughout the season.

Diego Costa - 5.87

Costa had some big moments and performances towards the end of the season, but still only scored once. His very poor displays when he first joined were always going to bring his average mark down.

Daniel Podence - 5.84

The winger may have finished joint-top goalscorer, and scored some important goals, but his overall influence was not good enough.

Nelson Semedo - 5.79

Semedo's improvement under Lopetegui perhaps warranted him a slightly higher position on this list, but again it comes down to the issue with inconsistency with the right-back.

Goncalo Guedes - 5.33

Arriving for £27.5million in the summer and then leaving on loan in January, Guedes was a disaster for Wolves. Some decent ratings in his early performances helped his average, but there is a very good argument for him deserving to be bottom of this list.

Pedro Neto - 5.27

Another big injury played against Neto and either side of it he never seemed to play with any confidence. An extremely talented player who must get back to his best.

Jonny Castro Otto - 5

Unfortunately for Jonny, who has been a good servant for Wolves, his performances all season were way below the required standard. It was hardly a surprise to see him frozen out under Lopetegui.

The players who received ratings in fewer than 10 games were Matija Sarkic, Dan Bentley, Dexter Lembikisa, Connor Ronan, Leander Dendoncker, Joe Hodge, Boubacar Traore, Morgan Gibbs-White, and Sasa Kalajdzic.