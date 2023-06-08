Notification Settings

Wolves release new goalkeeper kits for 23/24 season

By Liam Keen

Wolves have released their new home and away goalkeeper kits for the 2023/24 season.

Dan Bentley in one of Wolves' new goalkeeper kits (Getty/Wolves)
Modelled by Jose Sa, Dan Bentley and Louie Moulden, the new 'acid lime' and 'beetroot purple' are now available for fans to order.

Alongside front sponsor AstroPay, the shirts will also feature the club's new sleeve sponsor 6686 Sports.

The adult home and away shirts will cost £60 each, while the home and away junior shirts will cost £45 each.

The adult shorts will cost £30, while the junior shorts will cost £24.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

