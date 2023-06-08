Wolves release new goalkeeper kits for 23/24 season

Dan Bentley in one of Wolves' new goalkeeper kits (Getty/Wolves)

Modelled by Jose Sa, Dan Bentley and Louie Moulden, the new 'acid lime' and 'beetroot purple' are now available for fans to order.

Alongside front sponsor AstroPay, the shirts will also feature the club's new sleeve sponsor 6686 Sports.

The adult home and away shirts will cost £60 each, while the home and away junior shirts will cost £45 each.