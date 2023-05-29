Wolves to play Molineux pre-season friendly against Stade Rennais

Molineux. Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.

The French side will arrive in the Black Country to face Wolves at 1pm on Saturday, August 5 – a week before the 2023/24 Premier League season begins. Ticket information for this fixture will be 'announced in due course'.

That game is due to be Wolves' final pre-season friendly before they start their league campaign. Premier League fixtures will be announced on June 15.

Stade Rennais are currently fifth in Ligue 1 and play Brest this weekend in their final game of the season, as they chase qualification for European football.

Wolves will start pre-season in early July when the players report to Compton for training, before they leave for Portugal to enjoy a warm weather training camp, which is expected to include some behind-closed-doors training games.

The club will then fly off to South Korea for the first time in their history for a pre-season tour at the end of July.

In what is set to be 'the most commercially lucrative pre-season tour in the club's history', Wolves will face Celtic at the Suwon World Cup Stadium on July 26 before playing Roma at the Incheon Asiad Stadium on July 29.