Wolves to play Molineux pre-season friendly against Stade Rennais

The French side will arrive in the Black Country to face Wolves at 1pm on Saturday, August 5 – a week before the 2023/24 Premier League season begins. Ticket information for this fixture will be 'announced in due course'.
That game is due to be Wolves' final pre-season friendly before they start their league campaign. Premier League fixtures will be announced on June 15.
Stade Rennais are currently fifth in Ligue 1 and play Brest this weekend in their final game of the season, as they chase qualification for European football.
Wolves will start pre-season in early July when the players report to Compton for training, before they leave for Portugal to enjoy a warm weather training camp, which is expected to include some behind-closed-doors training games.
The club will then fly off to South Korea for the first time in their history for a pre-season tour at the end of July.
In what is set to be 'the most commercially lucrative pre-season tour in the club's history', Wolves will face Celtic at the Suwon World Cup Stadium on July 26 before playing Roma at the Incheon Asiad Stadium on July 29.
Both games will kick-off at 8pm local time and be broadcast on Wolves TV.