Hwang Hee-Chan: Stay at Wolves Ruben Neves

With one year remaining on his deal and Barcelona tracking him, Neves is likely to depart this summer after six years at the club.

An emotional Molineux said their goodbyes to the midfielder at the weekend, but Hwang hopes the captain stays with Wolves.

“We don’t know if he will leave or he will stay, but I hope he stays,” Hwang said. “It’s not just me – every player wants Ruben to stay here.

“He’s such an amazing player – as captain, as player and as a person.

“He’s done so many things well for us, that I just want to play with him.

“I just think he’s the best player for us and for these fans.”

And Neves admits he wants to play in the Champions League and faces a hard decision over his Wolves future.

He said: “I want to be here but I never hide that I want to play Champions League football. It’s a hard decision. Me and my family love it here, but in football you have to go for your main goals.

“Nothing’s happened yet. If it was my last game here I really enjoyed it and I’m very thankful for the last six seasons.” Hwang put in one of his best performances of the season against Everton on Saturday, as he scored Wolves’ goal in the 1-1 draw.

That strike took him to four goals this season, and his third in the Premier League, after another campaign hit by injury.

“I didn’t play from the start many times this season, but every time I do, I do my best to help the team,” Hwang said. “I was so pleased to score a goal

“Our aim was to stay in the Premier League and we did, but we wanted to win our last home game of the season.

“We didn’t – but we played so well. The result was not what we wanted in front of our fans.

“We are just so happy to stay in the Premier League, but it was not our aim. I think next season, we will try to start well and fight for the Champions League, or fight to stay high in the league.”

When asked if he is now a better player for his Premier League experience, Hwang added: “It’s difficult to say.

“I’ve had many experiences, World Cup, Champions League.

“I don’t know (if I will get more chances next season), I haven’t spoken to the coach.

“But I will fight for my position.

“I will give everything.”