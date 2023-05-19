Wolves v Everton Preview: Wolves’ fringe players may be given a chance to shine

Raul Jimenez. Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

In the final Molineux fixture of the season, and the penultimate game of the campaign, several stars could be saying their goodbyes tomorrow.

Lopetegui previously insisted he would not let sentiment get in the way of his team selections, but he has now said some of his forgotten players could have one more chance for the club.

When asked if some players still have time to change Lopetegui’s mind, the head coach said: “Why not? Of course. Each match is important, we are competing in the Premier League, so we have to put our best forward to compete well.

“Maybe it will be a chance for different players to show their level. After we will take decisions – after the two matches, but not before.

“I hope (it will be a motivation for the players) – the match and the competition deserves this, and our fans too.

“I hope each player that plays is going to be ready, above all because we are going to play against a very good team that is fighting to survive.

“This is an important enough reason to fight and compete until the end.”

Heading into the clash with Everton, Wolves have very little to play for after securing safety, while the Toffees see their top-flight future hanging in the balance.

Lopetegui wants to give the home fans a good send-off this season, while also upholding the integrity of the competition by taking the game seriously.

“We have worked with a good commitment this week,” he added. “On Saturday it’s the last match in front of our fans, which is important for us.

“In the same way, we have a very good opponent, with good players and a very good coach. They have one very clear way (of playing) in the last two or three months and they have shown they are a very good team.

“We have to be ready. They are fighting to survive in the Premier League. They showed their level against Brighton, so we know the kind of match we have in front of us.

“We have to be ready to compete with them. We are professional and know other teams are fighting for their aims in the Premier League, and we have to do our best until the end.”

On injury news, the head coach did confirm that one player has suffered a ‘small problem’ in training this week and the club would make a late call on their fitness – but he refused to reveal which player it was.

He was also asked which goalkeeper would start against Everton, after Dan Bentley was given a start against Manchester United last week.

The shot-stopper impressed at Old Trafford, but Lopetegui kept his cards close to his chest on whether Jose Sa would be recalled.

Opposition view

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set to rejoin training today ahead of their crucial trip to Molineux this weekend.

The England international was replaced at half-time of last weekend’s defeat by Manchester City due to a groin problem, and having been given a reduced workload this week, manager Sean Dyche is ready to bring him back into the squad.

“He’s had a few down days and it is looking more promising so he will be with us again (on Friday),” the boss said.

“He has come through the last couple of days well.”

The striker’s inclusion would be a huge boost to Everton as they face a vital game in their fight to survive.

Defender Vitalii Mykolenko’s continued absence, he missed the City game with a thigh problem, means Everton are without any first-choice full-backs as Seamus Coleman’s season was ended by a knee injury earlier this month.

Dyche admits it would be a risk to play the Ukraine international this weekend.

“I doubt he will be right for this one. He has got a chance for the next one,” he said.

“It’s a risk-and-reward scenario but he hasn’t trained so I doubt he’ll be ready for this one.

“Myko is close but it is whether we take a gamble on that with only one to go (after this weekend).”

On Coleman, Dyche added: “The way that he is around the group just rubs off on others. He’s a fantastic pro, it’s as simple as that.”

Tom Davies is also unlikely to be fit for the trip to Molineux.