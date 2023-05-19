Matt Maher: Moving away from Jorge Mendes is no bad thing for Wolves

There is no question in the early years Fosun’s ties with Mendes’ Gestifute agency gave Wolves access to players of which rival clubs could only dream, accelerating a transformation from Championship also-rans to top half Premier League challengers.
Proof will ultimately be in the doing, yet news Wolves want to ease their dependence on Jorge Mendes can only be considered a good thing.
