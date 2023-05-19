Bakary Sako among Wolves favourites announced for ex-player USA tournament

Bakary Sako. Picture: Malcolm Couzens/Sportimage.

Richard Stearman, Scott Golbourne, Adlene Guedioura, Bakary Sako, Stephen Hunt, Leon Clarke, Harry Burgoyne, Zeli Ismail, Prince Oniangue and Darius Vassell will make up the squad, who will travel to North Carolina in early June with a $1million prize pot up for grabs.

Wolves' head of player development Darren Ryan will lead the group and will be assisted by former right-back Kevin Foley.

The squad will also be joined by the winners of Golden Chance – a talent search Wolves have previously ran in Phoenix and Chicago that offers young American talents the chance to train and play.

Wolves will be competing with 31 other teams from across the world, including Borussia Dortmund, West Ham and Wrexham.

Drawn in Group B, Wolves will face Villita FC on Thursday June 1, at 2.15pm UK time, and Blade & Grass FC – featuring the likes of former Premier League players Geoff Cameron, Emile Heskey, Stephen Ireland and Oumar Niasse – at 10pm UK time on the same day.

The final group game will then see Wolves take on DMV Diplomats at 2.30pm UK time on Friday June 2. The top two teams will then progress to the knockout stage, with the final held on Sunday June 4.