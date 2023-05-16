Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolves teenager Harvey Owen set to join Liverpool in £800k deal

By Jonny DruryWolvesPublished: Comments

Wolves have agreed to sell 14-year-old academy defender Harvey Owen to Liverpool for £800,000.

Wolves defender Harvey Owen is set to join Liverpool
Wolves defender Harvey Owen is set to join Liverpool

Owen, an England youth international, signed for the club at the age of seven.

Now he is set to join Liverpool's academy after the two clubs reached an agreement over a fee, which is higher than any compensation they would have received if the deal would have gone to a tribunal.

The highly rated youngster was called up to England's under 15 squad last year - and also received high praise from a former Premier League winner following a clash with Tottenham.

Wolves academy coach Wes Hughes told the club's website in October: "Harvey was introduced to the group last year as a 13-year-old playing in the under-15s youth cup. The boys went on and did quite well in the competition and got to the semi-final – Harvey was a part of that journey and the boys really took to him as a younger player.

“He’s a right-footed player who likes to play on the left side at the back – whether that’s in a back three or a back four. He’s come on leaps and bounds in terms of his football. We truly believe if he can overcome some difficulties and embrace some of the adversity, he can surprise a few.

“We recently played at Tottenham and he had a nice pat on the back from an ex-player in Yaya Toure. He personally went up to Harvey and said that he had a lot of potential and would be a really good player in the future, so I think he’ll be really proud of that.”

Wolves
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News