Wolves teenager Harvey Owen set to join Liverpool in £800k deal

Wolves defender Harvey Owen is set to join Liverpool

Owen, an England youth international, signed for the club at the age of seven.

Now he is set to join Liverpool's academy after the two clubs reached an agreement over a fee, which is higher than any compensation they would have received if the deal would have gone to a tribunal.

Club disappointed to lose him, but negotiated a fee higher than the compensation they would have received. #wwfc — Liam Keen (@LiamKeen_Star) May 16, 2023

The highly rated youngster was called up to England's under 15 squad last year - and also received high praise from a former Premier League winner following a clash with Tottenham.

Wolves academy coach Wes Hughes told the club's website in October: "Harvey was introduced to the group last year as a 13-year-old playing in the under-15s youth cup. The boys went on and did quite well in the competition and got to the semi-final – Harvey was a part of that journey and the boys really took to him as a younger player.

“He’s a right-footed player who likes to play on the left side at the back – whether that’s in a back three or a back four. He’s come on leaps and bounds in terms of his football. We truly believe if he can overcome some difficulties and embrace some of the adversity, he can surprise a few.