Wolves Fans' Verdict v Man Utd: A disappointing attacking display

Manchester United's Casemiro, Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez, and Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka (left-right). Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

Fraser Bishop

Without sounding defeatist, this one went about as expected. A Wolves team who have nothing to play for and have a tendency to be underwhelming away, against Champions League-chasing United who have conceded eight at Old Trafford all season.

However, that being said, the lack of creativity was very disappointing. Although it sounds a bit cliche and vague, I’d like to have seen Wolves ‘have a go’ more now we are safe, and at the very least force de Gea into a save, if that’s not too much to ask!

I genuinely can’t recall one chance we had, with Lopetegui changing the attacking line throughout which brought no joy. Also, I’d like to have seen Collins at half-time for Kilman, after he rushed out of position for the opener to leave a gap which was exploited, but also because I don’t believe we have seen Dawson and Collins in a four yet (I could be wrong) and these upcoming games seem the perfect opportunity to try it.

At the very least though, we did play the same system which has brought us so much success at home, which was the right call. Also, after fans have been clamouring for him for a couple of weeks, Dan Bentley was given his debut. A combination of some dodgy Sa form in recent weeks and Wolves’ safety would have given him an opportunity and boy did he take it.

If it wasn’t for some of his miraculous saves, this would have been a much heavier defeat.

Adam Virgo

We are the most ‘on the beach’ team you could imagine right now. Got absolutely nothing to play for and we couldn’t even have a shot on target.

Don’t get me wrong, Man United have been incredible at home this season and we’ve been one of the worst away teams in the league but considering we’re safe I at least thought we’d take a few more risks.

Every time we got a potential chance to run at them or go forwards we killed the attack dead by constantly going back and allowing them to get back into shape. The first half was absolutely horrific to watch.

The second half was slightly better and we got into some good positions but once again didn’t make the most of them at all. The fact Hwang got past de Gea and the ball ended up with our defence 15 seconds later says everything you need to know.

Dan Bentley was the best player for us by far, if it wasn’t for multiple big saves it would have been a repeat of the Brighton game.

Could be the last game for a few of the players who came on, maybe Lopetegui just wanted to give them a final chance playing for us.

It would be nice to try and end our home campaign with a win against Everton next week but it wouldn’t surprise me at all if we don’t. They’re in a relegation battle and we’re playing like the holidays have began already.

Rob Cartwright

Lopetegui has received many plaudits this week for the turnaround since Christmas and achieving Premier League safety. This has been built on good home form.

He now has to solve the puzzle of our away form, which frankly has often been turgid.

With safety secured, now was the time to show more adventure, attack with intent and get United on the back foot. They needed a win to beat Liverpool to the top four. At the very least, I was expecting opportunities to counter attack.

What we got couldn’t have been further away from this. The first half, in particular, was painful. We were slow, passing sideways and then backwards with very little attacking intent. It seems the game plan was to go in 0-0 at half-time and then change things.

We very nearly did it, as United were poor themselves and debutant Bentley had a fine game albeit mostly saving long distance shots. So much so the 73,000 + home fans were mostly silent throughout the game. Football in a library, indeed!

I’m not sure what Kilman was doing so far up the field, but his error lead to their goal after half an hour. They never really looked like adding to this.

Walking to the stadium it becomes obvious the demographic of the typical United fan has changed beyond recognition. They like their half and half scarves (only £10) and cameras galore to capture every moment. This has its advantages too. Every one, of the many I encountered were polite, generous and extremely helpful. There’s no danger wearing your colours here now. So much so, we went back to the pub to drink with them after the game! No way you did this in the 70’s, 80’s or 90’s.

Wolves did do better in the second half, but you ain’t going to make the net ripple without getting a shot on target. Lopetegui brought on attacker after attacker using seven in total during the game. It was only when Podence came on after an hour that we looked capable of engineering an equaliser.

Traore and Jimenez both got around 20 minutes and contributed nothing! I’ll be surprised if we see either of them again.

It’s going to need quite a rebuild in the summer.

We huffed and puffed with still a chance of an equaliser. Many home fans were leaving well before the six minutes added time. We were still there, forever hopeful and in good voice.

They caught us with a classic counter attack. I think 2-0 flattered them, even though we never looked like equalising. Man of the match for us has to be Bentley. He made three good saves but we didn’t really see enough of him to say whether he is a realistic candidate for no.1.

John Lalley

There was little edge to these proceedings; simply an inevitability that a mundane game would take its natural course and the predictable result would surprise nobody. Pre-match, we all mingled happily around the Munich Tunnel, basking in the sunshine, exchanging pleasantries, taking photographs, red shirts and gold ones alike all respectfully relaxed, chilled and easy.

One United fan, complete with an authentic Manchester accent I promise you, sensing my uncertainty, politely offered to direct me to the visiting turnstiles. Another, seeing my allegiances approached me and simply said, ‘Derek Dougan.’ We reminisced nostalgically and I proudly reminded him of a game long ago when a typical ‘Doog’ finish left goalkeeper Alex Stepney flailing as Wolves cantered home for a rare win at Old Trafford.

Back then, a visit to this place was an intimidating prospect for visiting fans; the North West’s finest knuckle-draggers congregating at the old scoreboard end with spiteful malice on the agenda. Segregation ruled, an army of police ensured integration leading to confrontation wasn’t happening on their beat. Fences, barriers, intransigence and intolerance and regardless of the result, a feeling of relief when the coaches had driven out of the vicinity on the way back to The Midlands.

A whole lot different nowadays; truly a trip here resembles a convention of the United Nations. Different peoples, multiple languages, varied accents and dialects from all continents of the world; the global game worshipping in its capital city. And blissfully, no trouble, no whiff of intimidation just every individual taking it comfortable and easy.

The game followed suit; Wolves with the Brighton abasement in mind, weren’t short on commitment and generally defended with reasonable assurance. The strongest pressure was applied when Wolves carelessly squandered possession making life difficult for themselves.

Dan Bentley excelled when our errors were exposed; he’s an experienced keeper and his composure was impressive. United were functional not inspirational but safe in the knowledge that Wolves were hopelessly unlikely to find the target.

Whether David de Gea was still unsure of himself after his rick at West Ham, we will never know; he was as much a spectator as those of us in our seats in the East Stand. We have been pitiful in the opposition penalty-box all season and this latest blank epitomised the glaring nature of our problem.

For a period in the second half, Wolves exploited the width on both flanks and United looked less than assured, but predictably the delivery into the danger-area simply led to nothing. A carbon-copy of so many other games.

You sensed all second half that Manchester would fashion a second goal at some stage despite their own lack of panache. By the time it arrived, Wolves had belatedly pushed numbers forward reluctantly and without conviction.

The whole game had in fact drifted along, all very low-key, methodical and lacking in incident. Soporific in the glorious sunshine; with the natural course of events duly delivered, we dispersed unsurprised at yet another unremarkable away-day Wolves style.

Clive Smith

Not a classic and not very memorable frankly – except for Bentley who not only made his debut but was also MOTM.

As with too many games this season we hardly offered any threat in the final third. Any plaudits were deserved for the defence.

The spotlight refuses to go away from our attack. Right from the start Neto showed no intent to take on Wan-Bissaka so all moves down the left stalled before any potential threat was realised. He switched flanks but there was no significant improvement. Costa worked as hard as anyone but there was no link up play with those around him. Those being Cunha and Nunes. Significant sums were spent on these two and they both are a long way from being the real deal. Along with the four attacking subs we brought on, that group has to be the focus for the summer.