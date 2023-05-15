Dan Bentley determined to keep Wolves number one shirt

Dan Bentley (Getty)

On his club and top-flight bow, Bentley caught the eye with several superb stops despite Wolves’ defeat at Old Trafford.

Having played back-up to Jose Sa since signing in January, Bentley now wants to keep the shirt in the final two days of the season and hopes his performance warrants it.

“I made it clear when I signed here that I was here to compete, I wasn’t coming to sit on the bench or give Jose a kick up the backside.That’s not why I’m here, I want to play,” Bentley said.

“I have maximum respect for Jose, he’s a very good, accomplished goalkeeper. We’re pushing each other in training, as well as Louie Moulden, and that’s only beneficial for all of us.

“If I’ve gone in and done well, I’d like to think that I can retain the shirt for the rest of the season, based on performances and the way I train.

“Obviously that’s the manager’s decision, but I’m ready and I want to stay in.”

Bentley has made a big impact on the dressing room since his winter arrival – adding a loud voice and experienced professional to a group struggling at the bottom of the Premier League.

The 29-year-old was club captain at Bristol City but lost his place there in October.

He is pleased to have had a big role behind the scenes in Wolves’ revival, but has also called on improvement across the board.

“This is my first game in seven months,” Bentley added.

“I didn’t really think about that, I was just in the routine of training and making sure I was ready when called upon. First and foremost, I’m ready.

“Making an impact in the dressing room is something that comes quite natural to me as a senior pro with all my experience, and I was captain at my last club.

“Everything I could do to help, or impact the changing room positively, I have done.

“There’s still things we can do better as a changing room, but look at Christmas to now, we’re in a good place.