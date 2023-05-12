Manchester United v Wolves preview: Julen Lopetegui not letting heart rule his head on team selection

Jonny Castro Otto (Getty)

With Wolves already safe from relegation and facing Manchester United tomorrow, these final three games could be the last chance for some players in the squad to impress or say their goodbyes.

Rayan Ait-Nouri, Jonny Castro Otto and Raul Jimenez – among others – have had limited minutes in recent months and struggled to make match day squads.

With the season coming to an end, Lopetegui insists he will respect the integrity of the competition and not make wholesale changes.

When asked if sentiment will play a part in his team selection, Lopetegui said: “It’s not about the heart. I respect all the players but I also respect my responsibility.

“I have to follow my thoughts about each line-up and squad list.

“We respect the players a lot, those that have played more and those that haven’t played a lot, but my past choices don’t matter.

“If I start doing this, I will have a big confusion.”

Despite that, the head coach left the door open for some players to get their chance – as he said the final three games could be an opportunity to see them play.

He added: “We want to put 100 per cent into the next match. We have ambition.

“Of course, we are going to try and see more players and all of them have to be ready, but we will put out our best because we are playing teams who are fighting for their aims.

“We have to be honest and professional. Above all, we will play at Old Trafford and that’s an important enough reason to be ready.”

With Manchester United the next challenge, a much more relaxed Lopetegui is still determined to pick up a result on their travels.

He said: “They are a very, very good team. A top team with top players and a very good coach, who has a very clear idea of how to play.

“They are fighting in a very good position to be in the next Champions League. This is a very difficult achievement in the Premier League.

“They are a top team and we are aware of the kind of match we will have at Old Trafford. We have to be ready to compete with them.

“We have done our achievement, but despite that we have ambition to go there, play well and compete with them.

“If not, you are lost. You won’t be ready to compete with Manchester United and they will roll over you.”

Wolves will travel to Old Trafford with a clean bill of health after Lopetegui confirmed they have not suffered any fresh injuries this week.

The head coach will have some tough selections with his side and whether to stick with the 4-4-2 formation.

Hugo Bueno will be one player keen for a recall to the squad, after missing out against Villa.

Opposition view

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is facing a selection dilemma ahead of the visit of Wolves to Old Trafford.

United suffered a setback in their chase for the top four with a loss to West Ham last time out, and now sit just one point ahead of Liverpool – although they do have a game in hand.

A number of United’s stars struggled against the Hammers and Ten Hag could make a number of changes with Wolves the next challenge.

David de Gea’s calamitous error gifted West Ham their winning goal and he has been increasingly error-prone.

The Dutch boss is likely to stand by his goalkeeper, but will need more consistent performances to help United into the top four.

Another player that United desperately need to return to form is Marcus Rashford.

The England international has 16 Premier League goals this season but has failed to find the back of the net in any of his last three matches.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag has decisions to make in defence. Tyrell Malacia has struggled recently and had a torrid time against West Ham.

Ten Hag could move Luke Shaw to his natural position at left-back, but it would give the manager fresh problems over his centre-back pairing.

Shaw played there alongside Victor Lindelof last time out, but with Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez still sidelined with injury, it would mean a surprise recall for Harry Maguire.