Julen Lopetegui: Commitment to Wolves key for summer transfers

By Liam Keen

Julen Lopetegui insists Wolves’ recruitment must be focused on players who want to be at the club and are hungry for success.

Julen Lopetegui. Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

After a difficult season in which Lopetegui’s appointment helped the club survive relegation, Wolves are now preparing for the summer.

The head coach has already called for investment and says he will have a meeting with chairman Jeff Shi soon, and insists the transfer policy must be focused around players that are desperate to play for Wolves.

“We have to take decisions to try to improve our squad and have players that want to be here,” Lopetegui said.

“For me that’s very important. You have to stay where you want to be. If not it doesn’t matter what your name is. For me this is key in this situation.

“We are going to try to analyse all of these situations but the place to analyse this is inside.”

When asked how important the January window was, Lopetegui added: “It has been interesting and it has helped us, maybe with the quality on the pitch and maybe with the quality in the dressing room and experienced players.

“The players that want to stay here are important. I want players that are happy here, not players who are thinking they are here to go to another place.

“That doesn’t work in football. After you are going to see what happens with you but you have to be happy to be here at Wolves, playing for Wolves, trying to improve Wolves. I want these kind of players.”

Wolves
Football
Sport
Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

