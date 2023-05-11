Wolves fans receive season ticket price hike

Wolves fans are getting season ticket price increase (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

Fans were told of price rises for adult tickets of around six per cent for the North Bank and South Bank while others in the Billy Wright stand are understood to be facing hikes of nearly 12 per cent.

One supporter in the North Bank revealed his season ticket price had risen from £590 to £625 for the coming season – a rise of about six per cent.

Another supporter, who is seated in the Steve Bull upper, said his email from the club revealed a rise of just over five per cent, to £722.

While the rises are below the current high rate of inflation, a number of fans have hit out claiming the increases are unjustified following a season of struggle which saw the club fighting relegation for much of the season.

Others pointed out that while this season’s rise may be below inflation, the price rises follow several seasons of similar increases since Wolves’ return to the Premier League – thus outstripping inflation over that period.

However, some supporters claimed the rises still meant the club offered good value in terms of watching Premier League football and the club’s prices remain some of the least expensive in the top flight.

The prices compare with a general rise of 15 per cent at Villa Park for next season – with some supporters there facing rises of nearly 40 per cent after some seats were redesignated as a higher category by the club.

In our poll on the Express & Star website, hundreds voted with a majority unhappy with the Molineux hikes.

Asked if the rises were fair or foul, some 56 per cent voted foul with 44 per cent feeling they were fair.

Responding on the Express & Star website and social media channels, fans were divided by the increase. Daz Reeves tweeted: “Mine has gone up from £559 to £625. Son’s has gone from £185 to £211. Both in South Bank.

“Around 11 per cent so in line with inflation... shame our wages don’t do the same.”

David Walkden added: “Increase of £70 (circa 11 per cent) for the Steve Bull upper. If the team and performances improve I’ll be happy, but it would be nice if it was reflective of an investment to improve the facilities. Not a good fan experience in that stand.”

And Matt Barker tweeted: “North Bank for me, hit us quite hard – myself, a 21-year-old, 18-year-old and 13-year-old – quality time together at the place we love. But it’s starting to price us out, it’s not just ticket prices, it’s everything on a matchday.”

However, Chris H, commenting on our website, said: “We are Premier League, the most competitive league in the World.

“When was the last time Wolves spent six consecutive years in top flight football? Answer nearly 50 years ago.

“Fosun have spent a fortune keeping us in the Premier.