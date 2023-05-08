Mario Lemina: Wolves are ready for next level

Julen Lopetegui, Manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates victory with Mario Lemina (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

After the 6-0 defeat to Brighton, Wolves responded in the perfect fashion by beating Villa 1-0 at Molineux, to take them to 40 points and essentially confirm their Premier League safety.

Now, Lemina is already dreaming of taking the club to the next level under Julen Lopetegui.

“It hurt a lot the game against Brighton,” Lemina said.

“It was very hard for us and hard for the fans.

“But we showed we are working really hard every week and it is a good result for us.

“We are happy, we know that we are going to be in the Premier League next year and we can work on it from now until the pre-season. I am really excited.

“When you come to a team you just want to do the best.

“I think for the next season we are going to try to make the best version of our team.

“We are going to try to build it from now and afterwards in pre-season try to have the best shape that Wolves have ever seen.

“I think we have really good players and they work really hard. If we try to give what we give right now with 100 per cent then something is going to change next year.”

Lopetegui’s appointment has seen Wolves turn their fortunes around this season and Lemina has credited the head coach for his impact.

He said: “It was a big challenge for him but he knows what he is going to bring to the team.

“He pushed us hard everyday.

“That is what we tried to show to the pitch. That is what we are doing.

“He is an emotional manager. He works really hard and wants the players to give everything in 90 minutes.

“That is what we are trying to translate on the pitch.” Lemina, who signed in January, has also made a big impact on the field for Wolves and has helped them to safety this year with dominant midfield displays.

When asked if this is his best ever form in the Premier League, Lemina said: “I try always to be the best version of myself in the team I play.

“I have more maturity than when I play in Southampton.

“It is much different.

“I try to get all the experience I have to put it on the pitch to give to the other players also.

“I try to fill in the gaps because we have so many good players who can go forward.

“I need to analyse well to find the best position in the pitch to try to recover the ball and make the others recover the ball.

“That is what I try to do.

“The gaffer gives me a lot of freedom with it.

“He knows I am a hard worker and I will go in for every ball.