Steve Bull: Some players are fighting for their Wolves futures

Raul Jimenez (Getty)

They’ll be changes in the summer, comings and goings, and I would imagine most players at the club now would want to stay.

They’ll need to roll their sleeves up and prove why they should be here and in the Wolves team next season.

Some players have to show their worth for next season. It’s a big few weeks for them. There’s four games left for some of their careers, either at Wolves or in the Premier League.

Looking back on the defeat to Brighton, I felt sorry for the fans that had travelled down there. It was a poor performance and the first I’ve seen like that for many years.

They couldn’t get anywhere near Brighton and in 20 minutes it was all over. After that it was about preserving some respect and dignity.

It was a strange game. I kept closing my eyes and shaking my head – it looked like 11 strangers playing together.

But they have to forget it now and look to the future. It’s in the past. They have to lick their wounds now and go again.

The game with Villa is a big one and a win would more or less secure our place in the Premier League next season.

Form goes out the window in a derby game. Villa are doing well, and we’re having a very average season, but we have to get at them from the first minute.

We cannot allow them to walk all over us.

The fans will be up for it. They will be behind Wolves all day long and they deserve credit – whether it’s going up to Newcastle or down to Brighton, they follow Wolves all over the country.

The supporters will give the players that push and the players need to respond to it.

Give the fans something to cheer about against Villa, and in the remaining games this season – it’s the least they deserve.