Safety line in sight for Wolves but Julen Lopetegui wants to finish strong

Julen Lopetegui. Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.

It has been a difficult road, from bottom at Christmas to almost securing safety with four games remaining, but Wolves are likely to make it a reality within the next two weeks.

Julen Lopetegui’s appointment has been crucial, while the January additions of leadership and Premier League experienced have helped improve the dressing room atmosphere.

There have been lows – the defeats to Brighton, Leeds and Bournemouth stick out in the memory – but the squad has a lot more fight in them these days.

“Resilience is a good strength for any player and any team,” Lopetegui said.

“It is about being ready to compete and always doing your best.

“You have to do your best for the team. It’s important that it’s always for the team.

“The team will always be stronger in this way, and that’s the most important thing.

“Passion is a good thing for any job and it shows in different ways.

“I want my players to feel the passion and show the passion, but always by trying to be calm and balanced. They have to take the decisions because I don’t play. The main actors are the players and they have to be balanced in their passion, focus and calm.”

Although the odds are weighed heavily in Wolves’ favour to stay up this season, Lopetegui is consistent in his belief not to take the foot off the gas until it’s mathematically certain.

With four games remaining, starting with Villa today, Lopetegui has one thing on his mind – picking up points and getting Wolves as high as possible up the league.

“It’s about getting points in each match, but to do that you have to do a lot of things in a good way,” he added.

“You have to compete well, defend well, attack well and have a big demand and focus on each moment of the match.

“After, you have to be ready to continue competing in each match, but in the end it will be about points.”

Without exception, Lopetegui is still taking each game as it comes.

He refuses to speak about the future – whether that is about players, the club or his own plans – with ‘mentality’ his focus.

“It’s a good challenge to show our best in this kind of situation,” he said.

“The demands will be very high and we have to be ready.

“We always have a positive mentality knowing that each match is one challenge.

“Each match is difficult, but in the same way it’s a challenge and a chance and we have to be ready.

“The most important thing is to show a strong mentality. It’s how you react when you lose and how you react when you don’t have good moments.