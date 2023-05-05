Bragging rights are important but there are bigger factors at play in this West Midlands derby

Julen Lopetegui and Unai Emery

Both teams crave victory to aid the pursuit of their respective goals.

A win for Wolves would extinguish entirely any lingering concern of relegation, place a rather fitting exclamation point on Julen Lopetegui’s rescue act and accelerate the healing process after last weekend’s shambolic outing at Brighton.

Villa, meanwhile, need three points to remain firmly in the frame for Europa League football. After tomorrow, Unai Emery’s team finish the season by playing Tottenham, Liverpool and Brighton, their three rivals in the race.

Villa will head into the match as marginal favourites but they, like Wolves, are coming off the back of a defeat, albeit last Sunday’s 1-0 loss at Manchester United was their first in 11 matches nowhere near so sobering as the one experienced by their rivals on the south coast.

Yet it is also true Wolves have enjoyed the better of their meetings since Villa’s promotion back to the Premier League four years ago. Of the seven matches so far, Wolves have won four of them, with Villa’s sole success coming courtesy of Anwar El Ghazi’s last-gasp penalty in front of an empty Molineux two seasons ago. Lopetegui’s men might also take confidence from the fact they gave Villa one of their toughest matches since Emery’s arrival in this season’s first encounter. Wolves were the better team for at least an hour at Villa Park back in January, though it was the hosts left most frustrated at the final whistle by a 1-1 draw after Leon Bailey somehow missed an open goal with the last kick.

Neither head coach needs any introduction to the other. Both Emery and Lopetegui hail from the small Basque province of Gipuzkoa, their home towns separated by a mere 25 miles. Tomorrow will be their third meeting of the season, after Emery’s Villarreal and Lopetegui’s Sevilla played out a 1-1 draw in August. The transfer of both men to the Premier League has proved successful and rank as the best two mid-term appointments this season.

Lopetegui’s rejuvenation of Wolves was aided by a strong January transfer window and there will be a little less familiarity between the teams on the pitch, with Joao Gomes, Mario Lemina, Craig Dawson and Pablo Sarabia getting their first taste of the fixture.

Villa’s XI is likely to feature at least five players who started last season’s 2-1 defeat at Molineux and while for supporters this derby does not carry the same spice as meetings with Blues or Albion, for the likes of Tyrone Mings, John McGinn and Ollie Watkins it is the one they have come to know the most. For Wolves, of course, there remains Ruben Neves, for whom the fixture has largely happy memories. The 2-0 win over Villa in October 2017 felt like the moment he and Diogo Jota announced themselves in English football, while Neves also netted the last-kick winner in last season’s 3-2 win at Villa Park.