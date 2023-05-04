Wolves' Daniel Podence spitting allegation 'not proven'

Daniel Podence. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

The Portuguese forward scored in the 1-1 draw at the City Ground in April before an incident with Johnson late in the game.

Podence appeared to action towards Johnson with his mouth, but no saliva could be seen directed at the Forest man in video footage and VAR chose not to punish him.

Despite that, the FA charged Podence. Johnson – as well as Forest team-mate and former Wolves forward Morgan Gibbs-White – then provided evidence supporting their claim.

Wolves, Julen Lopetegui and Podence were adamant that he was not guilty and contested the allegation – after being given a two-day extension to provide evidence due to the Easter bank holidays.

It took some time to come to a decision, but an independent regulatory commission has now concluded, in a personal hearing today, that it was 'not proven' that Podence spat at Johnson.

As a result, the Wolves winger has avoided a lengthy ban from football and any other retrospective punishment.