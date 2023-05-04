Golden greats join the Wolves Hall of Fame

Wolverhampton Wanderers former flayers Hall of Fame evening Copyright 2023 © Sam Bagnall

Over 200 ex-players, family members and supporters packed out the Hayward Suite to pay tribute to the latest members of the elite club – Alf Bishop, Jack Davies, Joe Gardiner, Dennis Wilshaw, Phil Parkes, Geoff Palmer, Robbie Dennison and Mike Stowell.

The evening was compered by Sky Sports' and Express & Star columnist Johnny Phillips and saw 1908 FA Cup winner Bishop honoured first, with his grandson Jeremy and great grandson James receiving his award from Wolves director John Gough.

Mel Davies followed to collect his grandfather Jack's award for 58 years of service and loyalty to the club, during which he served under both Major Frank Buckley and Stan Cullis.

The Wolves FPA committee's efforts to trace any relatives of former player, trainer and chief scout Gardiner, who was a key man behind the scenes during the club's golden years in the 50s, proved fruitless so Wolves' general manager for marketing and commercial growth, Russell Jones, accepted an award from Wolves FPA chairman John Richards and Kenny Hibbitt that will remain in the club's custody.

Goalscoring great and 1954 title winner Wilshaw's accolade was received by his daughter Diane and grandson Tom from Wolves FPA administrator Richard Green.

Team-mates from the seventies, goalkeeper Parkes and full-back Palmer, took to the stage for a chat about their careers, with Parkes' sharp one-liners keeping the audience entertained and host Phillips on his toes.

The final recipients were two more men who shared a dressing room, winger Dennison and former goalkeeper Stowell.

After reminiscing about their days at Molineux, the duo collected their awards from record goalscorer and one-time team-mate Steve Bull.

"I was really pleased by how the evening went and how well it was received by the recipients of the awards and the supporters," said Richards.

"I felt it was a fitting celebration of all things special and unique about the club – its history, its achievements, the players and the fans.