Liam Keen comment: On the beach at Brighton...where it all went wrong for Wolves

Wolves fans (Getty)

Analysing where it went wrong, what Wolves must do better and how they move on from the result and performance are all important things to do.

But there is no hiding from the fact it was Wolves’ worst display under Julen Lopetegui by some distance.

Crumbled under pressure

Wolves started poorly from the first whistle and never really recovered.

The first thing to consider is the formation and line-up. Lopetegui diverted from the system that has almost made Wolves safe in recent weeks, and opted for a muddled game-plan that was focused too much on nullifying Brighton and not taking advantage of Wolves’ talents.

The players seemed confused with what was being asked of them and once Brighton scored early on, the team fell apart.

Almost every goal was handed to Brighton – who played very well, but hardly had to work hard for their goals.

Lopetegui absolutely made a mistake with his line-up, both in personnel and formation, but the players on the pitch were also more than capable of not making it an embarrassment.

Wolves were poor in and out of possession and crumbled under adversity.

It has certainly been a bad season, but not many predicted this Lopetegui team would crumble in this manner.

Goalkeeper woes

Several players could be highlighted for their disappointing displays – Matheus Nunes included – but life as a goalkeeper is perilous and mistakes are highlighted more than any other position.

Jose Sa is still an excellent goalkeeper, but right now he looks devoid of confidence and is making errors that he often never would.

Inconsistency has plagued him all season and it could now be time to take him out of the firing line after his performance against the Seagulls.

Dan Bentley has been a vocal presence in the dressing room since his arrival in January, and has helped fill the leadership void.

He has yet to play, but may now have earned his chance with Sa’s recent failings.

Whether Sa misses out for a single game, or the rest of the season, the player and the team may benefit from him being rested.

Freak result

As mentioned in the first section, no-one saw this game coming with Lopetegui in charge, and in many ways it is an anomaly.

It is unlike Wolves and unlike Lopetegui to preside over a result and performance like that, and the squad must brush it off as a freak accident.

Particularly with the next fixture on the horizon. Villa’s trip to Molineux will offer a stern test, but if the Wolves players cannot get motivated for this one, they never will be.

In many ways it is the perfect game to follow a 6-0 drubbing. Wolves are probably not expected to win, while form often goes out the window on these occasions.