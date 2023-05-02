Dave Edwards: Brighton confirms Wolves need a summer clearout

Brighton & Hove Albion cut through Wolves time and again on Saturday, giving Julen Lopetegui a clear picture of how much work is ahead this summer

It might really help Julen Lopetegui understand where this squad needs work.

Everything has been going reasonably well, there have been a few dips in form, but only losing by narrow margins. This was a mauling. I think the head coach will have more ideas of what he needs to do now.

He will have learned a lot about the players from that game and it just shows how important the summer window is for Wolves.

It’s exciting under Lopetegui, but the weekend showed us a long way to go, much to do with personnel in the team.

The summer window is so important because the boss needs the right players to go and implement his blueprint and the style he wants to play in.

I think everyone knows a number nine is a big one – but I think there needs to be a bit of a clear-out to freshen up the squad.

It will be interesting to see who does go, player Lopetegui does want to leave, players he might not want to go, like Ruben Neves.

But one to me that has been glaring for me in recent months has been Jose Sa. The goalkeeper was incredible in his first season at Molineux.

This season he has really dropped off, his confidence is really low and he seems really panicky on the ball. He was at fault at the AMEX and it’s not the first time this season. Maybe it’s time for Dan Bentley to have a run? There’s nothing to lose this season.

I was confused by Wolves’ performance – I just didn’t see it coming at all.

I think the players will be so disappointed by it. You can have bad games, but for it to culminate where every player bar possibly Pedro Neto and Neves are nowhere near it with mistakes being made, it was a day everything went wrong.

Wolves looked really ragged defensively, gaps between the units, it was something I didn’t think possible in a Lopetegui team.

Brighton are really good, I’ve been one of their biggest fans. But the most disappointing thing is they didn’t have to work for their goals. They took them very well, but they were gifted, it was far too easy for the hosts. It’s a long way for fans to go on a Bank Holiday to go and watch that.

Wolves have been up there, where Brighton are punching this season, and been in Europe. Brighton are completely different to Wolves’ counter-attack side of yesteryear. Roberto De Zerbi’s side are very impressive in possession.

It’s a big old game to respond in at Molineux on Saturday. Wolves will be desperate for Villa to miss out on that European picture and to remain the most successful Midlands club of recent years.

Villa have been on some rise under Unai Emery, but Wolves will want to get one over on their rivals and stop them reaching Europe – something Wolves have tasted more recently than anybody else around these parts.