Max Kilman: Wolves players must take responsibility for heavy Brighton loss

Brighton v Wolves (Getty)

An awful display and a bright Seagulls performance ended in disaster for Julen Lopetegui’s men on Saturday afternoon.

A catalogue of errors saw Wolves dismantled and Kilman – one of few players who spoke to the media after the embarrassing loss – believes everyone should take culpability.

“Whoever has to do their duty and speak to the media, it’s important to be honest,” he said.

“I feel like I speak on behalf of everyone, we know it wasn’t good and we have to turn it around next week.

“All the players and staff, everyone was angry and disappointed in themselves.

“Everyone has got to take responsibility, including myself. It wasn’t good enough. We had an awful start. Sometimes it happens in football but our problem is we didn’t bounce back when we went a goal down, or even two.

“It was a very tough day but we have to forget about it, brush it off and go again next week.”

Lopetegui apologised to the travelling fans after the game, and Kilman echoed his manager’s thoughts – as he looks ahead to the upcoming clash with Villa as an opportunity to put things right.

“It was a very difficult game but we have to look forward to next week and go again because we need a big reaction,” Kilman added.

“Everyone feels it. I hope it will be a big reaction next week.

“We feel very sorry for the fans. They’ve come all this way to support us and a lot of them were still there at the final whistle.

“We appreciate that and we need to bounce back next week more than ever. This was a blip.

“We need to show our character next week and come back against Villa, our rivals, and put in a performance.

“We have to recover, forget about it and train really well this week.

“We need to build that confidence in training and by Saturday we have to be ready to fight for everything and go again.”

With four games remaining this season, Wolves are still in a very strong position to avoid relegation, although it is not mathematically certain.

In 2021/22, an end of season collapse saw Wolves miss out on qualifying for Europe, and with that in mind Kilman wants a strong finish to the current campaign to make safety secure and leave a platform for next season.

He said: “We’re not safe yet, we still need to get a couple wins and teams are still catching up from behind us.