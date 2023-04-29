Notification Settings

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui hoping for Toti Gomes international call-up

By Liam Keen

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui hopes to see Toti Gomes earn an international call-up after Portugal coach Roberto Martinez revealed the defender was on his radar.

Toti Gomes (Getty)

Although Toti was dropped for the win over Crystal Palace, the 24-year-old has impressed in recent weeks after fighting his way into the team.

The centre-back also did that playing out of position at left-back, as Martinez revealed he was monitoring the progress of the Wolves defender.

“Toti Gomes is a Portuguese player and he can go with the national team,” Lopetegui said.

“In the end, if he goes, we will be very happy for him because he has worked very hard.

“I have said it a lot, maybe Toti is one of the best examples for the rest of the team-mates in the team.

“He was out of the squad list a lot, out of the pitch, but he continued working and is always ready.

“When I call him, he was ready. This is a good example.

“After, if he goes (to play with Portugal), it is fantastic news for him and I will be very happy.”

When asked what he needs to do to earn a call-up, former Spain boss Lopetegui added: “This is not a question for me, this is a question for Roberto Martinez.

“But I understand, he is playing well, he can play in different positions which is a good thing for him, and maybe a good thing for the coach.

“After, it is a decision for Roberto Martinez.”









