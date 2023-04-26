Wolves 2 Crystal Palace 0 - Player Ratings

Jose Sá 7
Needed to respond after poor error at Leicester and made two big saves, one in each half. Distribution still needs improvement.
Nélson Semedo 6
Started the game well and looked dangerous on the overlap, but defended too deep in the second half and was fortunate to get away with one big error.
Craig Dawson 8
Another assured display from Dawson who marshalled the defence expertly and made some big blocks throughout.
Max Kilman 8
Kilman continues to impress alongside Dawson and has returned to the form that saw him touted for an England call-up.
Hugo Bueno 7
Back in the team at the expense of Toti Gomes and looked comfortable. A couple of poor touches, but overall an impressive return.
Hwang Hee-chan 6
Another recall with Pablo Sarabia making way. Put himself about and worked tirelessly, but not much end product.
Ruben Neves 7
Back in the team and was solid throughout. Fantastic moment celebrating in front of the South Bank after converting penalty - the release of emotion was special.
Mario Lemina 7
A miraculous recovery from the hamstring injury that forced him off at HT at Leicester. His usual industrious self, such a pivotal figure in this team.
Matheus Nunes 6
Started on the left and had a strong start to the game before fading away in the second half.
Matheus Cunha 6
Not the greatest game for the Brazilian, struggled to make any real impact and was replaced just after the hour.
Diego Costa 8 MOTM
A superb display from the 34-year-old. Full of energy and gave Wolves an important focal point throughout the evening.
Substitutes
Joao Gomes (for Cunha 68) 6, Toti Gomes (for Bueno 79) 5, Adama Traore (for Hwang 79) 6, Nathan Collins (for Costa 89) N/A