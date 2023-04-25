Raul Jimenez's partner expresses frustration at his Wolves omission

The Mexican forward has been left out of the match day squad for the last three games and last played for the club on March 18.
Jimenez has endured a difficult season and failed to score in the Premier League so far this campaign.
Ahead of the home clash with Crystal Palace tonight, his partner Daniela Basso tweeted: "Loyalty? Being loyal is breaking your head and still being here at the foot of the canyon...just saying."
Lealtad? Ser leal es romperte la cabeza y aún así estar aquí al pie del cañón…— Daniela Basso (@danielabassom) April 25, 2023
Jimenez suffered a horrific injury in 2020 when he fractured his skull during a game against Arsenal, and since his return has struggled to regain his form.