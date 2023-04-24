Wolves forward Matheus Cunha wants to put things right against Crystal Palace

Matheus Cunha of Wolverhampton Wanderers battles for possession (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The Brazilian’s second goal for the club gave Wolves the lead, before Leicester fought back to win 2-1.

Wolves failed to capitalise on that lead and their positive first half performance, and Cunha is now calling for the team to make amends against Crystal Palace tomorrow evening at Molineux.

“For sure it’s hard (to lose),” Cunha said.

“We have a big fight to change the situation and we also won two very important games.

“We had a little bit of time to work but after losing we need to keep going and we want to win again.

“We had some confidence after two wins and we needed to put that on the pitch. We need to keep going.

“Leicester played well and we need to recognise this, but we think about ourselves and we’ll work hard to win the next game.

“We will be better in the next game.

“It’s a big chance and we will do everything with 100 per cent. We want the victory.”

Cunha has often played as a lone number nine this season, but in the last three games he has seen some success playing alongside Diego Costa in a 4-4-2 formation.

Cunha and Costa have a good friendship off the field, and the Brazilian international is pleased to have translated that to the pitch.

“It’s always a pleasure to play with him (Costa), and the other team-mates, as we have a lot of quality,” Cunha added.

“I enjoy it a lot and we need to keep this high level.

“I need to learn about each position in the pitch, playing with two strikers or alone as the number nine. I want to keep learning and become a better player in positions I play.”

Meanwhile, Julen Lopetegui is warning his side against complacency following the defeat to Leicester.

The club failed to build on the wins over Chelsea and Brentford, and although they are still in a good position to avoid relegation, the head coach was adamant that his players cannot relax just yet.

Lopetegui said: “This is the worst message we can send to the players.

“It’s a very dangerous message because I know how football is and how the Premier League is.

“Until you have achieved one aim you have not done anything yet. Sometimes it’s not easy to explain it but it’s about the football. We are very clear with this message for the players, they know.

“To be out of the relegation and stay in the Premier League is a very big aim, but we’re going to have to fight a lot in all of the matches. Until the end, it’s going to be a very long and hard race.