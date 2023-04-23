Leicester 2 Wolves 1 – Player ratings

Jose Sa - 5
Sa’s mistake and Leicester’s penalty was the turning point in this game. Wolves were dominating until that moment.
Nelson Semedo - 6
Semedo was solid enough, without being spectacular. He was caught out of position for the counter-attack that led to the Leicester penalty.
Craig Dawson - 6
The defender did well in the air and made a few blocks, but was caught napping on a few occasions in the second half.
Max Kilman - 7
Kilman did well, especially against Leicester’s pace in attack. He put in the best display among his defensive colleagues.
Toti Gomes - 6
Toti did not do anything particularly wrong, but he was a bit rushed and chaotic in his defending at times.
Matheus Nunes - 6
Nunes was having a good game when Wolves were on top, but faded into the background when Wolves were under pressure.
Joao Gomes - 7
The midfielder was superb in the first half and still did well in the second half. He needed more from those around him.
Mario Lemina - 7
Lemina put in a very good shift until he was taken off at half-time, and Wolves missed his influence when he left the field.
Pablo Sarabia - 5
Sarabia was too quiet throughout the game and lost the ball in dangerous positions.
Matheus Cunha - 6
Cunha’s goal was well taken and came at a time when he was playing well, but he faded badly as the game progressed. He missed Costa’s focal point when he went off.
Diego Costa - 5
Even when Wolves were on top, Costa was fairly quiet and had little impact on the game. It was not a surprise to see him come off after 58 minutes.
Substitutes
Ruben Neves (for Lemina, 45), 6, Hwang Hee-chan (for Sarabia, 58), 6, Joao Moutinho (for Costa, 58), 6, Daniel Podence (for Nunes, 80), Pedro Neto (for Toti, 84).
Subs not used: Bentley, Collins, Bueno, Adama.