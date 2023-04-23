Leicester 2 Wolves 1 – Player ratings

Nelson Semedo (Getty)

Jose Sa - 5

Sa’s mistake and Leicester’s penalty was the turning point in this game. Wolves were dominating until that moment.

Nelson Semedo - 6

Semedo was solid enough, without being spectacular. He was caught out of position for the counter-attack that led to the Leicester penalty.

Craig Dawson - 6

The defender did well in the air and made a few blocks, but was caught napping on a few occasions in the second half.

Max Kilman - 7

Kilman did well, especially against Leicester’s pace in attack. He put in the best display among his defensive colleagues.

Toti Gomes - 6

Toti did not do anything particularly wrong, but he was a bit rushed and chaotic in his defending at times.

Matheus Nunes - 6

Nunes was having a good game when Wolves were on top, but faded into the background when Wolves were under pressure.

Joao Gomes - 7

The midfielder was superb in the first half and still did well in the second half. He needed more from those around him.

Mario Lemina - 7

Lemina put in a very good shift until he was taken off at half-time, and Wolves missed his influence when he left the field.

Pablo Sarabia - 5

Sarabia was too quiet throughout the game and lost the ball in dangerous positions.

Matheus Cunha - 6

Cunha’s goal was well taken and came at a time when he was playing well, but he faded badly as the game progressed. He missed Costa’s focal point when he went off.

Diego Costa - 5

Even when Wolves were on top, Costa was fairly quiet and had little impact on the game. It was not a surprise to see him come off after 58 minutes.

Substitutes

Ruben Neves (for Lemina, 45), 6, Hwang Hee-chan (for Sarabia, 58), 6, Joao Moutinho (for Costa, 58), 6, Daniel Podence (for Nunes, 80), Pedro Neto (for Toti, 84).