Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Julen Lopetegui: Wolves fans have a huge role to play

By Liam KeenWolvesPublished: Comments

Julen Lopetegui has called for the Wolves fans to stick by his team in both the good and bad times as they navigate their relegation battle.

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Julen Lopetegui
Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Julen Lopetegui

Molineux was back to its best last weekend for the win over Chelsea, as supporters roared the team on to a crucial three points.

The club, however, still have several important games to secure their Premier League status and Lopetegui has called for the fans to stick with his side until the end.

When asked how important the support is, Lopetegui said: “It’s always key. Very important. We need them and they know that.

“Their support is always key for us and above all, in the bad moments, we need to feel this energy and encourage the players to keep working.

“This spirit and this support, I am sure we will have it again.”

Molineux has been quieter than usual for most of the season, largely due to the team's struggles on the field. When asked how much it helps the players to have a big atmosphere, Lopetegui added: “It helps a lot.

“When you have one bad moment, individually or collectively, it helps.

“In each match you have a lot of mini matches and maybe the opponent can overcome you. In this moment you need to have this support and this energy, to help you have a better answer.

“All of these key things are very important and I am sure the fans are going to help us. For me, Saturday is the very big match, more important and more difficult than Chelsea for sure. For a lot of reasons, so we have to be ready.”

Wolves
Football
Sport
Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News