Max Kilman proud to lead Wolves

Max Kilman (Getty)

The 25-year-old defender put on the armband in the absence of suspended regular skipper Ruben Neves.

And with Neves still suspended for Saturday’s clash with Brentford at Molineux, Kilman may get another chance to lead the team out.

“It was an amazing feeling,” he said. “I am always going to give my best for the team whenever, and I really enjoyed being captain.

“Whenever I get another opportunity like this I’ll take it.”

It was a winning outing as captain for Kilman, as alongside Craig Dawson and Toti Gomes, Wolves put in one of their best defensive performances of the season to shut Chelsea out.

“We started off really well,” added Kilman. “We knew they had a new manager and would come out of the blocks quickly but we countered that, defended really well and also created chances going forward.

“It’s a big win for us, but we still have hard games to come and another one here next week.”

That 1-0 success was Matheus Nunes’s superb winning goal – “It was an amazing goal. I’m delighted for him,” said Kilman – but the battle at the bottom remains tight.

Wolves are four points clear of the bottom three with eight matches remaining, and Kilman knows there can be no let-up.