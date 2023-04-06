Wolves will contest Daniel Podence's charge for allegedly spitting at Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson

Daniel Podence (Getty)

Podence was charged on Wednesday with allegedly spitting at Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson during Saturday’s 1-1 draw.

Lopetegui said the club was disappointed with the charge and it would be challenged.

He said: “I will say 100 times he would never spit at anyone so the club will do everything it can to fight the charge.

“He was not sent off and the video footage was studied during the game so again I can say he would not do that and I am not happy about the charge.”

The standard punishment for spitting is a six-match suspension. Podence is available for the Chelsea game.

The winger’s charge is one of a number handed out after the match, with Forest facing FA action too after players surrounded referee Chris Kavanagh during the first half.

Forest assistant manager Alan Tate and his Wolves counterpart Pablo Sanz were also charged for 'improper and/or violent behaviour'.

Both were shown red cards early in the second half after the visitors had a penalty appeal rejected when Wolves winger Adama Traore went down in the box.