Dave Edwards: Point made – but Wolves must be more creative

Morgan Gibbs-White has become a villain for Wolves fans but he would be ideal in their current plight. Right, Matheus Cunha could play off a main striker.

Going into what was always going to be a tough game I thought they would have been more than capable of getting three points.

However, Forest were far more dangerous during the 90 minutes and they could have been two up, if not three, by the time Wolves scored their equaliser.

A positive to take from the game is the fact that Forest have not gained on Wolves. They are in the same situation as they were before the game.

I think the worrying thing is that Wolves are still not creating enough chances and scoring enough goals.

Before the Podence goal, it looked as though they had run out of ideas to break Forest down.

On the flip side, if you look at the front three for Forest, in Morgan Gibbs-White, Emmanuel Dennis and Brennan Johnson they looked like they could score with every attack.

There was pressure on both sides heading into the game and the atmosphere inside the City Ground was incredible, from both sets of supporters, and I thought at times the teams handled the occasion well.

Wolves had good spells, certainly in the first half where they were moving the ball well, putting in crosses and getting into dangerous areas. Matheus Nunes got into good areas but it was all without having clear-cut chances.

But what they need to do is turn that into chances, and goals.

Gibbs-White divides Wolves fans given the way he left and what happened in the cup game earlier this year, but he is a player Wolves could do with.

He operates in pockets, gets on the half-turn and drives Forest forward and that is what Wolves are lacking, and sure some fans will be disappointed seeing him do it for Forest.

In terms of finding the answers to their goalscoring problems, I’ve been saying for a few weeks now that Wolves look good in a 4-4-2, or in a 4-2-2-2 with two up top.

Against Liverpool it worked and Fulham,. With Matheus Cunha – he isn’t an out-and-out number nine and he has had his injury problems since arriving – being up top on his own just does not work. B but what he is good at is dropping into pockets and linking the play up well and bringing others into play.

For me, I would play him up top with Raul Jimenez, then you’ve got Ruben Neves and Mario Lemina holding, and then beyond that, you have several players who could play in the wide areas.

That system has worked for Wolves, especially against Liverpool, and I think if we see it again we will see a real difference.

There are positives to take, and one of those is confidence heading into what are going to be two huge games for Julen Lopetegui’s men.

I am sure there is a realisation in the dressing room of the situation and what needs to be done.

They’ve got two huge home games coming up now against Chelsea and Brentford and they are both winnable games. It remains so tight down at the bottom with only a few points separating a number of teams.