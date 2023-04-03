Leicester City goalkeeper coach Mike Stowell during the Carabao Cup quarter final match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Wednesday December 22, 2021..

Stowell made 441 appearances for Wolves between 1989 annd 2001, the most of any goalkeeper for the club.

He has taken temporary charge of Leicester alongside fellow first team coach Adam Sadler ahead of tomorrow night’s visit of Villa to the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes said they were “compelled” to sack Rodgers in a bid to maintain their Premier League status but insist his place in the club’s history is assured.

They dropped into the bottom three after Saturday’s last-gasp defeat at Crystal Palace, which extended their winless run to six games, and their position in the top flight is in real danger going into the final stretch of the season.

Rodgers, who recently celebrated four years in charge at the King Power Stadium, delivered two top-five finishes in the Premier League and the club’s first ever FA Cup success in 2021, but leaves by mutual consent.

Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha insisted that the club had “experienced some of our finest footballing moments” during Rodgers’ reign but that the board were “compelled” to make a managerial change in order to avoid being relegated to the Championship.

Srivaddhanaprabha said in a statement: “The achievements of the team under Brendan’s management speak for themselves - we’ve experienced some of our finest footballing moments under his guidance and will always be grateful to him and his staff for the heights they helped us to reach on the pitch.

“Off the pitch, Brendan embraced the culture of the Club and helped cultivate an outstanding developmental environment, particularly during the transition to Seagrave, and provided strong leadership during the unprecedented challenge of the coronavirus pandemic.

“His place in Leicester City history is assured.

“However performances and results during the current season have been below our shared expectations.

“It had been our belief that continuity and stability would be key to correcting our course, particularly given our previous achievements under Brendan’s management.

“Regrettably, the desired improvement has not been forthcoming and, with 10 games of the season remaining, the board is compelled to take alternative action to protect our Premier League status.

“The task ahead of us in our final 10 games is clear. We now need to come together - fans, players and staff - and show the poise, quality and fight to secure our position as a Premier League club.”