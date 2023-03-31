Nottingham Forest v Wolves preview: Julen Lopetegui urging Wolves to embrace the pressure

Tempers spill over after the final whistle at the City Ground (Getty)

Wolves have 10 games to save their season and although the loss to Leeds before the international break was a crushing blow, Wolves’ survival is still in their own hands.

The Carabao Cup quarter-final between these two sides in January descended into chaos at full-time, setting the tone for tomorrow’s huge fixture, and Lopetegui wants his side to stand up to the challenge.

He said: “First of all, we have to feel the challenge that is there.

“In these kind of matches we have to feel this pressure, it’s a good thing for us because we’ve been fighting very hard for three months to have this possibility.

“We have to go into this moment with this mentality. For me, it’s very important.

“In the same way, we have to show maturity and that we are happy to have this challenge in front of us, and then be ready. Then, it’s football. For me, this mentality and maturity is more important than the tactical side, sometimes.

“We will be involved in this race with a lot of teams until the end, so we have to put the focus on ourself, our team, our strengths and we respect all of the opponents.

“All of the opponents are fantastic teams, we are talking about the Premier League, but above all we have to put the focus on us.”

Morgan Gibbs-White. Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

Arriving at the City Ground tomorrow, the secret to Wolves’ success will be keeping their cool.

Forest, Steve Cooper and former Wolves player Morgan Gibbs-White – among others – will be intent on getting under Wolves’ skin and making the game a scrappy battle.

The relationship between Wolves fans and Gibbs-White has deteriorated since he made his summer move – resulting in his goading antics in the penalty shoot-out of Forest’s Carabao Cup win.

Wolves supporters will give him a hard time tomorrow, and Gibbs-White will probably react, but the Wolves players cannot allow that to affect them.

If they let emotions get the better of them and get dragged back into a dogged battle, Forest will have an advantage.

If Wolves play their own game and let their quality do the talking, then they should leave Nottingham with a result.

Meanwhile, Wolves have had some good news on the injury front.

Boubacar Traore and Nelson Semedo are available for selection, while Wolves will make a late call on whether Hugo Bueno can make it. However, Hwang Hee-chan will miss out with a knock.

“Bouba is working with normality so he’s ready to be in our choices,” Lopetegui added.

“Nelson has worked normally. He had some problems at the start of the week but now he’s ready. He is all well and he’s one player more for us.

“Hugo is better. He has worked the last week well. 90 per cent he will be available, but we have to wait (to see).

“Hee-chan is out. He’s better but be won’t be ready for this match.”

Opposition view

Nottingham Forest are facing an injury crisis ahead of the visit of Wolves, with striker Chris Wood ruled out for the season.

The January signing picked up a thigh injury while away with New Zealand during the international break and will now be sidelined.

Alongside that blow, Forest also have doubts over Serge Aurier, Andre Ayew, Gustavo Scarpa and Brennan Johnson after they all picked up knocks. Head coach Steve Cooper said: “We’ve had a mixed bag. Chris Wood is out for the season. He’s picked up an injury during the international break.

“Serge, Andre and Gustavo have picked up some injuries over the break as well. We’re not sure how long they will be out for or what their availability will be for the next few games.

“Taiwo (Awoniyi) and Cheikhou (Kouyate) are back in full training. And obviously Moussa (Niakhate) is back now having played the last game and then making his international debut for Senegal – congratulations to him for that, I know what it means to him.

“It’s a mixed bag on availability. Would I like it to look better? Of course, but it’s just something we have to deal with. We’ll put our focus on the players who are available and who are training ready to play the next game and commit to them guys.”

Johnson has been battling with a groin issue but played the full 90 minutes against Newcastle in their last game, before pulling out of the Wales squad.

Cooper added: “Brennan is not back to full fitness. It’s something we are assessing on a daily basis and are having to manage. Like some of the other guys, it’s a little bit inconclusive at the moment, in terms of availability for the next games, with us having three in a week.