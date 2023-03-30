Julen Lopetegui: Wolves must control emotions away at Forest

Julen Lopetegui. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

With contentious officiating decisions and disciplinary issues plaguing Wolves, they now return to the City Ground after a fiery cup clash with Forest back in January.

Lopetegui, however, is calling for calm heads as Wolves navigate their relegation battle.

He said: “It’s important, always, to control your emotions in each match.

“We can’t forget that we are going to talk about football. You can put your maximum energy and focus in, but after you have to play and be balanced.

“We have to be calm to take good decisions, that’s very important in football.”

Just last week the FA released written reasons for charging both Wolves and Forest after that cup game, where a post-match melee ensued between players and staff.

Lopetegui was accused of acting ‘unprofessionally’, but the head coach insists Wolves do not have any problem with showing respect.

He added: “Maybe in each match you can show this pressure and react, and all of us can do better, but it’s not about us, it’s about all the teams in each moment.

“In the end, the most important thing is to respect the referee and respect the opponent. We always do it. All of us can improve, me too, but in the end it’s important to be yourself always. Players on the pitch and coaches off it.