Julen Lopetegui: Starlet Joe Hodge is setting Wolves example

Joe Hodge (Getty)

The 20-year-old midfielder has impressed in his first season with the first team, and has gone on to progress into the Republic of Ireland under-21s and captain his country.

Hodge did well when Lopetegui first came in but has seen his chances limited since Wolves made their January additions – and Lopetegui has praised his attitude and work ethic since dropping out of the squad.

“He’s a fantastic example for the rest of the players,” Lopetegui said of Hodge.

“He’s very young but he’s very brave and a hard worker.

“He’s very humble and he’s going to improve a lot, for sure.

“It’s true that now he doesn’t have space (to play) in these matches, but you don’t know, we are going to have a lot of matches and he has to be ready.

“He is ready because he works very hard. When he isn’t playing with us, he always goes to play with the under-21s and he’s always smiling, with a good energy.

“It’s a good thing for him, because it will help him a lot to improve and become the player that I think he will be in the future.”

Meanwhile, Boubacar Traore is nearing a return from injury and will added more midfield competition at Wolves.

Lopetegui added: “Boubacar Traore is very close to being ready. He’s 90 per cent normal.

“He will be ready (after international break) to compete with the rest of the players.

“Bouba is a very competitive midfielder.