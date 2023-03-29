Ben Kidson's living the dream as a Wolves Records star

Ben Kidson performing at Molineux

The 28-year-old musician is the latest signing to the club's record label Wolves Records, and was handed the opportunity to perform his new song 'Joking' to the Molineux crowd at half-time during the clash between Wolves and Leeds.

But only minutes before he was due to take to the pitch for the biggest moment of his career, his father Nigel had a medical emergency when he started choking on a piece of beef.

"We had to get the ambulance in!," Ben said.

"I was feeling nervous before but now I feel like I'm about to burst – it was terrifying.

"Reepa, the other guy signed to Wolves Records, his mum worked for the Ambulance Service. So we were all sprinting around trying to find someone who knew CPR or the Heimlich Manoeuvre and he (Reepa) just did it in two. Literally, Wolves Records saved my dad's life!

"Naturally dad was a bit embarrassed – and a bit pink – but he was alright.

"I was sprinting down the hallway causing a right scene, shouting at people: 'I need first-aid, I need it immediately!'

"And these poor waitresses, whose job is not to do first-aid, are staring at me wondering what I meant. I'm screaming at the top of my voice but it all went well in the end."

After that unexpected turn, Ben did take to the field and perform his new song, and for the lifelong Wolves fan it was a moment he will never forget.

"It was probably one of the most moving experiences of my life," he added.

"I've been playing shows for a very long time and the first time I felt really, truly nervous was going out on that pitch at Molineux.

"I'm still struggling to put it into words – it was unbelievable for so many reasons.

"Even up until a year ago I was suffering from long Covid and my music had to be put to one side because I was in and out of hospital.

"To go from that, to playing my song and being the first official release with Wolves, is phenomenal.

"I thought I was going to burst into tears when I came off the pitch. I took my earplugs out and I could hear the crowd applauding, it was very moving."

Ben grew up in south London but his father Nigel is from Wolverhampton – meaning Ben was raised to support the old gold and black.

The city is in his blood – with Ben claiming that his great uncle was even the Mayor of Wolverhampton for a year back in the 1930s.

Ben originally played guitar in a folk band before forming an indie band, after he taught himself to sing. But Covid hit and he was forced to spend his time honing his own talent – and learning the piano – before going solo.

Now, the musician has become just the second artist signed to Wolves Records after legendary Led Zeppelin singer – and Wolves vice-president – Robert Plant picked him out of a line-up.

"To be affiliated with the club at all is an amazing feeling, and to be said in the same sentence as Wolverhampton Wanderers is really unbelievable," Ben said.

"It's something I really didn't think would ever happen and right now I'm living on a high.

"As far as I'm aware he (Robert Plant) was sent a play-list of songs from the acts signed to Wolves Records and asked if he would like to be involved with any of them and he picked mine!

"Him walking into the building in High Street, Kensington, London, it's like meeting the Beatles.

"Imagine one of the Beatles shakes your hand and says: 'I like that song, Joking.' It's mind-blowing.

"Since I signed with Wolves Records every 10 days my mind gets blown again by something that's happened.

Ben Kidson and Robert Plant

"I'm a big Led Zep fan growing up buying the CD's from HMV – three for a tenner!

"I've got Physical Graffiti on vinyl as well so it was amazing to meet him and chat to him, even for 10 minutes.

"He's such a massive musical legend – obviously Wolves fans know him. When you realise how big a musical star he is and where you are in your career it really gives you something to strive for.

"It's inspiring to meet someone like Robert Plant, to hear the way he talks to people.

"It's so difficult in 2023 as an artist to get your head above the parapet. So many people now are putting a lot of really good music out on the internet and so you have this big mess of people constantly trying to get above each other.

"So to meet somebody who has made it, made a sustained career off it and inspired so many people, it makes you believe it can be done."

The performance at Molineux was not Ben's only high-profile gig of late.

Wolves head coach Julen Lopetegui has made a habit of taking his players out for a meal every time they get a clean sheet, and after the win over Spurs earlier this month the Spaniard put on a party with all the playing and non-playing staff at Molineux.

Ben was given the chance to perform at the party and get some selfies along the way.

He said: "It was totally terrifying! It was only 12 hours before I arrived in Wolverhampton that somebody told me that was going to happen.

"If you watch the video you can literally hear my voice shaking in those first 30 seconds while I try to find the pitch – because I was so nervous. That is the most nervous I've ever been at a gig.

Ben Kidson and Robert Plant

"I met Jeff Shi which was brilliant and he asked for a selfie with me which was totally surreal.

"I actually asked very politely and went over and shook Julen Lopetegui's hand and thanked him so much for everything he'd done at the club.

"At the beginning of this season we were all so worried because we weren't scoring goals and he's come in and transformed the team.

"If anyone can save Wolves it's him and I just wanted to thank him for all he's done for us."

Ben Kidson and Robert Plant

Despite enjoying these two incredible gigs, Ben is still in the infancy of his career and has grand ambitions for his future.

"I've got my first Festival show this summer at the Boardmasters Festival in Newquay, but stadium gigs is what I want to do," he added.

"I really want to go back and play a full set at Molineux to a stadium full of fans.