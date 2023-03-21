Notification Settings

FA accuse Julen Lopetegui of acting 'unprofessionally' after Wolves melee with Nottingham Forest

By Liam Keen

An FA charge sheet after the post-match melee at Nottingham Forest has heavily criticised Wolves and accused boss Julen Lopetegui of acting ‘unprofessionally’.

Tempers flare between players following the penalty shoot-out. Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

The FA has released written reasons for charging both clubs after the incident on January 11, where Wolves were fined £45,000 and Forest £40,000.

The Carabao Cup quarter-final clash ended 1-1, but Wolves were aggrieved that a penalty call was waved away after Matheus Nunes was brought down in normal time, before Forest went on to win 4-3 on penalties. Stewards were then forced to intervene when both sides were involved in a ‘mass confrontation’ at full-time.

Former Wolves player Morgan Gibbs-White had celebrated his penalty in front of the Wolves fans, and Lopetegui attempted to approach the forward after the game, which the FA have now branded as ‘unprofessional’ and believe it sparked the melee that ensued.

In addition, the FA believe Gibbs-White’s celebration was ‘innocuous’ and that Wolves were more to blame for the incident at full-time.

Matheus Cunha, who replicated Gibbs-White’s penalty celebration after he scored from the spot, has also been singled out by the FA. The Brazilian has been criticised for his aggression and for ‘pushing’ Gibbs-White. The FA added that the former Wolves man was targeted by Lopetegui and Cunha and it was ‘unsurprising that he reacted angrily’.

Although Wolves have been deemed more at fault, the FA highlighted Forest’s ‘significantly worse misconduct history’.

The two sides meet again after the international break in a crunch relegation clash.

