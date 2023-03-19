Wolves 2 Leeds 4 – Player ratings

Joao Gomes. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Jose Sa - 5

Sa was not at fault for any of the goals and left stranded by his team-mates.

Nelson Semedo - 5

The right-back was poor for the opening Leeds goal and never really recovered.

Craig Dawson - 5

Dawson got caught out on a few occasions and was rightly taken off at half-time, after picking up a booking.

Max Kilman - 6

Kilman was probably the pick of the defenders against Leeds and was let down by many around him.

Jonny Castro Otto - 4

His goal aside, Jonny really struggled defensively. He had moments going forward, especially in the first half, but his performance overall, and his red card, were very poor.

Mario Lemina - 5

The midfielder gave the ball away too often in the first half, and settled in the second, in a very deep position.

Ruben Neves - 6

Neves was instrumental in Wolves’ brief comeback with some very neat passes. It was bizarre to see him come off at such an important time in the game.

Joao Gomes - 6

Gomes could have reacted to stop Ayling for the second goal, but overall he was one of Wolves’ better midfielders with some tough tackles and impressive energy.

Pedro Neto - 4

It was not a surprise to see Neto come off at half-time, after a very quiet display. He often looked backwards with his passes and was not forward thinking enough in his play.

Raul Jimenez - 5

The striker was isolated at times, and quiet at other points. He looked better with Cunha alongside him in the second half.

Daniel Podence - 4

Podence had some dangerous moments, but gave the ball away so many times, in both attacking and defending positions – putting Wolves on the back foot.

Substitutes

Nathan Collins (for Dawson, 45), 5, Pablo Sarabia (for Neto, 45), 6, Adama Traore (for Semedo, 57), 7, Matheus Cunha (for Podence, 57), 6, Joao Moutinho (for Neves, 76), 5.