Julen Lopetegui: Wolves were denied a very clear penalty and red card

Julen Lopetegui (Getty)

Raul Jimenez was brought down by goalkeeper Nick Pope at 0-0 in the first half of the loss to Newcastle, but referee Andrew Madley waved away appeals for a penalty and VAR did not intervene.

Madley was also the referee when VAR failed and Wolves were denied a winner against Liverpool in the FA Cup in January, and Lopetegui has been left frustrated at Wolves’ latest slice of bad luck.

Lopetegui said: “It was a very clear penalty and red card, but VAR didn’t do anything and I don’t know why. It was a pity. We are very unlucky with Andrew, at Liverpool and here too.

“After, they pushed a lot and they are a good team. We balanced the match and deserved more, but it’s true that it could have been different with a penalty. It was very clear and it’s a pity because we’re fighting relegation and it was very important. VAR can help more in this case, but the match is finished, we lost and we have to look for the next match. This is done.”

Lopetegui added: “If it’s a penalty and a red card it’s a different match, but we can’t do anything. I represent my club and my fans and we are very unhappy with this decision, it was unfair, but we have to think of the next match.

“We also have to be aware that we can improve. They overcame us and in the second half we could have done better. We deserved more.”

Meanwhile, Lopetegui also confirmed Pablo Sarabia missed the game at Newcastle due to an injury, which is believed to be to his heel and not expected to be serious.