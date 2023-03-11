Newcastle v Wolves preview: Max Kilman believes 'everything's clicked'

Max Kilman (Getty)

Last week’s win over Spurs propelled Wolves to 13th in the Premier League table, their highest position of the season.

Lopetegui took over with the club bottom of the league and has helped turn around Wolves’ fortunes, with the help of the club’s January signings.

The addition of Craig Dawson has been a huge help, and coincided with Kilman’s improved form.

Kilman said: “It doesn’t matter who you’re playing with, it’s more about the team.

“A lot of our success in the second part of the season has come from being a bit more organised as a team, more than the defence.

“It’s a team game, you start the attack from your goalkeeper, but also start defending from your strikers, so it’s a combination of everyone gelling together and we’re much better as a team. Everything’s clicked more.”

Wolves have played in a back four since Lopetegui came in but switched to a back five in the second half of the win over Spurs.

Nathan Collins came back in and impressed for those 45 minutes, as Wolves controlled the game.

Kilman added: “We’d not played it in such a long time.

“We’ve been so used to playing in a back four this season. I played it a lot last season and we played it a lot as a team, but we had to adapt in the game.

“I think tactically it was spot on and I think it really helped us press Tottenham in higher areas, be closer to our players and win the ball back and create chances going forward after it.”

Going into tomorrow’s clash away at Newcastle, Jonny Castro Otto could keep his place at left-back after a good second half against Spurs.

Hugo Bueno is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, while Rayan Ait-Nouri has been in and out of the team, particularly under Lopetegui.

Both players have done well, however, and Kilman says he has enjoyed passing on his experience to the youngsters.

He said: “I try to always talk to them throughout the game, when the ball is out of play, give them a bit of information.

“They’re (Bueno and Ait-Nouri) both very talented players and can have big careers, and they’re doing that already.

“I like to help as much as possible, but they’re showing their quality and it’s really good to see – when they’ve had the opportunity to play, they’ve done exceptionally well.

“Once you get used to someone playing next to you all the time, you know what that player is going to do, his body shape, how he’s going to defend, all that.

“I’ve played with all three numerous amounts of times now, so you just need to quickly change your focus, I know their strengths and how they like to play, and you go from there.”

Opposition view

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is faced with a selection dilemma as midfielder enforcer Joelinton is suspended for the visit of Wolves tomorrow.

The Brazilian was booked during the 2-0 loss to Manchester City last week and now has a two-match suspension.

Joe Willock, who came on as a substitute against City, is the obvious replacement, while 20-year-old Elliot Anderson is also an option.

Howe said: “We’re certainly going to miss him.

“Given the two games we’ve got before the international break, that’s going to be a long absence for him. I thought it was a harsh booking for him and he plays on the edge, he’s a fierce competitor.”

The boss also faces another selection decision in defence, with Fabian Schar now fit after missing the City game with a head injury.

Club captain Jamaal Lascelles replaced him at centre-back, with Schar now pushing for a recall.

Elsewhere for Newcastle, Alexander Isak is pushing for a starting place, while Anthony Gordon was preferred over Allan Saint-Maximin at City.

Star midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has an ankle knock, but has trained this week and is expected to play.

Meanwhile, striker Callum Wilson says he takes ‘full responsibility’ for his current struggles in front of goal.

He has bagged just once in his last 16 games and many have called for Isak to take his place. Wilson said: “We had chances (against Manchester City) but it’s the same again each week. We keep saying ‘we had chances, we had chances.’

“I’m obviously partly to blame for that because I’m a striker and I take responsibility. Full responsibility. I never shy away from owning up and taking accountability. I need to fix up in front of goal. You’re never going to go through a season of missing chances because, when you’re a goalscorer, you score goals no matter what.