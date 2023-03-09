On-loan Wolves keeper Matija Sarkic suffers more injury woe

Stoke City goalkeeper Matija Sarkic

The 25-year-old joined Stoke City on a temporary deal in the January transfer window after the Molineux men signed David Bentley from Bristol City.

Sarkic has established himself as the Championship club’s No.1 but is struggling to figure again this season after before forced off with a quad injury at half-time during last weekend’s 5-1 win over Sunderland.

The injury has forced Sarkic to pull out of Montenegro’s upcoming fixtures against Bulgaria and Serbia.

Early reports from Montenegro suggest he will be out for eight to 10 weeks, which is up to at least the start of May. Stoke, who have 11 games remaining, will play their final league game on May 8.

Sarkic suffered injury woe last season when a dislocated shoulder ended a hugely impressive loan spell at Birmingham midway through the campaign.