Adama Traore praises 'amazing' Wolves teammate Raul Jimenez

Raul Jimenez of celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-0 with Adama Traore (Getty)

The Mexican forward put in a superb performance in Wolves' win over Spurs and played a major role in Adama's late goal.

Before that, Adama put in a perfect cross that almost saw Jimenez head Wolves in front, and the winger hopes to rekindle their partnership in the weeks to come.

When asked about Jimenez's performance, Adama said: “It’s massive. He’s an amazing player and I’ve been playing with him for a long time.

"He’s a great guy and I’m so happy for him for the performance, I think he did great.

“I thought it was in (Jimenez’s header). We are going to keep working, keep improving and we are going to have this connection for sure.”

Adama came off the bench to win the game for Wolves, as he continued his recent role under Julen Lopetegui of attempting to make an impact as a substitute.

Although Adama conceded that every player wants to start, he insists he respects Lopetegui's decision.

He added: “That is not my decision. What I can control is when I’m on the pitch, make an impact and try to help the team. That's what I do.

"After, if I'm on the bench or not, this is the decision of the gaffer, I respect the gaffer. He has tried to improve me as a player. Whatever minutes the team needs me to help, I will be there.

“Every player wants to start, of course, there are no players in the world who don’t want to start.

"But that doesn't mean when I do come on the pitch that I'm not going to give 100 per cent to the team.

"This is the gaffer's decision. All I do is improve every day and when the gaffer needs me, make an impact."

The victory on Saturday puts Wolves in a good position to survive relegation this season, as the resurgence under Lopetegui continues.

When asked what the manager has changed, Adama said: "He's made a massive improvement.

"His mindset is about being focused all the time, through the 90 minutes, and being very focused in a tactical way to help the team.