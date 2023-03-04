Wolves hoping history will repeat itself in cup tie

Wolves Women boss Dan McNamara (Credit: Wolves)

This time it is the Women’s National League Cup semi-final – then it was a 4-1 win in the FA Cup,

Watford are currently third in the National Southern Premier after being relegated from the Championship and will have home advantage.

McNamara – whose side are second in the National Northern Premier – is looking forward to trying to reach a final and his team testing themselves against opposition from the Southern Division

He said: “We challenged the girls to get to a semi-final and now we want to go one further. Watford will be tough but we are up for the challenge.”

Wolves’ county cup semi-final opponents Albion will also meet familiar foe when they travel to Liverpool Feds for a National Northern Premier game

They beat the same opposition at home last weekend and have played them twice in cup as well this season. Albion will have Mariam Mahmood back in contention for the game.

In WSL action, Villa travel to Everton – who are just one place behind them in the table – and in the Championship Birmingham City host Blackburn Rovers. Meanwhile, it is top versus second in National Division One Midlands as Stourbridge host Doncaster Belles at the War Memorial Ground.

The two teams are level on points.

Stourbridge beat the Belles 3-0 away earlier in the season, but Glassgirls boss Andy Fisher said that would mean nothing tomorrow. He said: “They have regrouped and improved and have been doing really well recently and this is going to be a very close game which should hopefully attract a large crowd.”

In the same division, Sporting Khalsa travel to Northampton Town.

In the West Midlands Premier, Lye Town host Sutton Coldfield Town, while Lichfield City travel to Worcester City and Kidderminster Harriers visit Burton Albion in the West Midlands League Cup.

Division One North action sees bottom side Wyrley at home to Coventry City.

In the West Midlands Division One League Cup, Walsall are at home to Port Vale and Darlaston Town host Coventry Sphinx and Walsall Wood travel to AFC Telford United.