Steve Bull: Raul Jimenez can score the goals for Wolves

Raul Jimenez (Getty)

We know Raul Jimenez – he is an absolute legend for Wolves. He comes good in the spaces, but he’s lacking service at the moment.

If he gets that service, he will score goals. He’s a natural goalscorer. I would urge our wingers, midfielders and full-backs to get the ball in the box because Raul will score the goals.

When he gets one, he’ll get his confidence up and get more before the end of the season.

Podence, Sarabia, Adama and Neto, when he’s fit, are the players we need to provide that service.

We need more of a balance up front. We saw it against Fulham with Cunha and Jimenez playing together, it was a joy to watch.

Injuries will happen, but you still need to roll your sleeves up and give these guys service. Andy Mutch and I thrived on it when we played for the club.

The team have to feed Jimenez. If they do, he’ll score the goals.

Jimenez played well against Fulham, who were there for the taking. Wolves made them look average in the first half.

We didn’t kill the game off and it was probably a fair result in the end. Both teams had chances and we’d have taken a 1-1 draw before the game.

At Liverpool, I hoped the disallowed goal would be a wake-up call for Wolves to kick on in that second half. The passing was sloppy and not as fluid as before, but not every game will be brilliant. It’s one of those things.

We have to lick our wounds with some massive games coming up. The fans need to get behind the players as we’re still in this relegation scrap.